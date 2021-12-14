Aston Villa have risen to ninth in the Premier League thanks to an industrious 2-0 win against Norwich, Jacob Ramsey providing the undisputed highlight of the game with a fantastic solo goal.

Villa looked by far the more dangerous side in the first half, Matty Cash and Matt Targett marauding up the flanks with impunity. John McGinn almost scored a long-range screamer with seven minutes gone only for Tim Krul to leap into action, while Ollie Watkins had a couple of half chances early on.

While Norwich had plenty of the ball, they did very little with it other than when Przemyslaw Placheta teed up Kenny McLean for a volley at the far post which was nimbly blocked by Cash. Villa, by contrast, looked consistently threatening on the break and constricted Norwich in possession, forcing them to retreat further and further towards their own goal.

It took a moment of genius from Ramsey to give the visitors the lead, with the 20-year-old latching onto a short pass from Watkins, bursting forward, shifting the ball onto his left foot and lashing a shot into the back of the net. McGinn almost made it 2-0 direct from a corner just before half time, but Krul made a desperate save.

Norwich did their best to battle their way back into it after the break, but struggled to build momentum in a second half punctuated by choppy fouls and a succession of bookings. Watkins made things safe with three minutes to go, tapping in at the far post after a smart cross from substitute Carney Chukwuemeka.

