Diogo Jota scored twice as Liverpool beat Leicester 2-0 at Anfield.

Jota struck in the first half after Kasper Schmeichel parried a header from a corner into the box.

Ad

He then made sure of victory late in the game after Mohamed Salah had made his return from the Africa of Nations as a substitute.

Premier League Klopp savours Jota's 'genius moment' after Leicester win 12 MINUTES AGO

Liverpool were not at their fluid best but proved too much for a Leicester side lacking in confidence and unable to pose any real threat to the Liverpool goal.

January signing Luis Diaz impressed on his first start for Liverpool and went close to scoring his first goal for the club just before Jota settled matters.

The biggest cheer of the evening came on the hour mark when Salah made his long-awaited return after Africa Cup of Nations duty - a welcome return for Jurgen Klopp's side as they try to erase Manchester City's huge lead at the top of the table.

The win moves second-placed Liverpool nine points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with a game in hand, while Leicester are yet to win in the league in 2022.

TALKING POINT: SALAH RETURNS, DIAZ IMPRESSES

Liverpool boss Klopp will be delighted with the return of his top scorer Salah after his stint with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations and he immediately hit the ground running with a superb performance from the bench. New signing Diaz made his debut and was given a rapturous ovation when he was replaced in the final minute. The Colombian was in the thick of the action from the first minute and could have opened his account but for the heroics of Leicester keeper Schmeichel.

MAN OF THE MATCH : Diogo Jota

The Portugal international showed his predatory instincts once again as he notched both goals in what was a must-win game for Klopp's men. Jota was first to react to break the deadlock in the first half and made sure of the three points with a neat second-half finish. The former Wolves man has quickly become an important figure at Anfield and will be a key player for Liverpool in the final stages of the season.

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool: Alisson 6, Alexander-Arnold 7, Matip 7, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 7, Fabinho 7, Jones 6, Thiago 6, Diaz 7, Jota 8, Firmino 6. Subs: Salah 7, Elliott 7, Minamino n/a.

Leicester City: Schmeichel 8, Justin 7, Amartey 6, Ndidi 6, Thomas 6, Albrighton 7, Dewsbury-Hall 6, Soumare 6, Maddison 6, Lookman 6, Daka 5. Subs: Tielemans 6, Iheanacho 5, Barnes n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

34' GOAL! (Diogo Jota) LIVERPOOL 1-0 LEICESTER CITY: Schmeichel parries Van Dijk's bullet header from a corner but the Dane can't keep out the rebound from Jota who smashes home the opener from four yards. Another set-piece goal conceded by The Foxes. Liverpool lead 1-0.

60'THE KING IS BACK Salah is on for Liverpool replacing Firmino

77' DOUBLE CHANCE FOR THE REDS: So close for Liverpool, Salah's curler strikes the crossbar and Diaz's follow up is palmed away by Schmeichel. Liverpool are getting closer.

87' GOAL! (Diogo Jota) LIVERPOOL 2-0 LEICESTER CITY: Diogo Jota slots home from 12 yards after a pass from Matip. Liverpool have their second. Game over.

KEY STATS

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League games at Anfield (W11 D4) and have won their last six in a row giving them their best home winning run since an eight-game streak between July and December 2020.

Premier League Klopp says Salah could ‘benefit’ from AFCON final heartache 12 HOURS AGO