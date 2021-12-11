Raheem Sterling's 100th Premier League goal was enough to give Manchester City victory over 10-man Wolves.

City typically dominated possession for most of the game but created few clear-cut opportunities before Raúl Jiménez's needless two bookings within a minute on the stroke of half time gave them a clear advantage.

Ad

Still, it took until midway through the half and a controversial decision when Bernardo Silva's cross struck Joao Moutinho, apparently under his raised arm but a very close call, and a penalty was given, then verified by VAR.

Champions League ‘It hurts us’ – Pep criticises Walker’s ‘unnecessary’ red card 08/12/2021 AT 09:31

Capping a fine performance, Sterling stroked the penalty down the middle of the goal to bring up his personal three-figure milestone encompassing his time at Liverpool and City.

After surviving a phalanx of pressure in the second half - heroic defensive efforts from keeper Jose Sa, defenders Conor Coady and Max Kilman - the latter was close to scoring when Ederson tipped over his header from Daniel Podence's cross.

The result ensures City will spend at least one more week at the top of the table.

TALKING POINT - ONE OF STUPIDEST RED CARDS OF ALL TIME

There are a number of silly red cards one over the years - this one particularly took my fancy on an internet search.

To this number must be added Raul Jimenez's today. A fairly traditional target man centre forward who you would consider lacks the combustible nature of old number nines like a Mick Harford or Duncan Ferguson. Not today. His yellow card for a foul on Rodri was not the worst by any means and could have been let off by the referee, but after two quick Manchester City bookings in quick succession it did not seem an overly strange decision.

Even if he had just stood in front of Rodri he probably would have been given the benefit of the doubt had the Spanish midfielder kicked the ball against him, but to fully stretch and block the ball from barely a yard away gave the referee no choice whatsoever. The only thing as baffling as his decision was the roaring ovation he got from Wolves fans as he walked off.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JOAO CANCELO (MAN CITY)

In the first half where City did not create much at all, the one person capable of crafting openings was Cancelo and he remained a ubiquitous presence when they dominated after the break. Moving from left back to the right hand side, where he plays for Portugal, did not affect the usual influence the Premier League's leading passer had on the game.

Sometimes underrated is his defending. With him high up the field Wolves would often look to counter-attack on his side but on at least three occasions his athleticism enabled him to get back and dispossess an opponent. He is as close to a complete player as there is in the Premier League.

PLAYER RATINGS

Man City: Ederson 7, Cancelo 8*, Dias 6, Laporte 6, Zinchenko 7, Gundogan 6, Rodri 7, Silva 6, Jesus 6, Sterling 8, Grealish 6.

Subs: De Bruyne 6, Foden 6.

Wolves: Sa 8, Kilman 8, Coady 8, Saiss 6, Semedo 6, Neves 5, Moutinho 6, Dendoncker 6, Ait-Nouri 7, Adama 6, Jimenez 4.

Subs: Hee Chan 6, Podence 6, Trincao 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

45+1' Jimenez booked for a foul on Rodri.

45+2' Jimenez won't move back when Rodri takes the free kick and then stretches his foot out to stop the pass getting a second yellow. Amazingly stupid.

55' A fine cross from Cancelo which Gundogan heads over Sarr but it is cleared off the line by Coady.

63' PENALTY FOR CITY! Moutinho is furious. Silva hits a cross from the right which seems to hit his armpit with the arm raised. Perhaps it hit the arm on the way back down.

65' PENALTY! The decision stands. That is unfortunate.

66' GOAL FOR CITY! Sterling puts City in front calmly sidefooting down the middle of the goal. His 100th Premier League strike.

KEY STAT

Champions League CL round-up: Sheriff enter Europa League knockouts, Ajax thrash Sporting 07/12/2021 AT 23:06