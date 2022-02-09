Southampton secured their first victory at Tottenham in the Premier League since 2016, twice coming from behind to nab a 3-2 win.

An own goal from Jan Bednarek put Tottenham in the driving seat, but Saints were not overawed and Armando Broja’s excellent finish drew them level.

Spurs improved following the introduction of Rodrigo Bentancur, and Son Heung-min gave them the lead again on 71 minutes.

But, for all their positive play in the second half, Spurs’ defending was ropey and two crosses from James Ward-Prowse created quick-fire goals for Mohamed Elyounoussi and Che Adams late on.

Steven Bergwijn thought he had nicked an equaliser right at the death, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Saints made a bright start, with Adams somehow failing to beat Hugo Lloris from six yards, but it was Tottenham who struck first.

Shortly after Cristian Romero had seen a header ruled out for offside and Sergio Reguilon had been denied by a strong hand from Fraser Forster, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg darted into the box and delivered a low cross which Bednarek turned into his own net under pressure from Son.

Southampton could have been forgiven for wilting after seeing their strong start come to nothing, but they kept pressing and drew level on 23 minutes. Ben Davies slipped in attempting to make a clearance and paid a heavy price as Saints recycled possession and Chelsea loanee Broja added a chunk to his likely asking price in the summer when expertly turning a fizzing cross beyond Lloris.

Saints will wonder how they were not ahead at the break as after drawing level, Broja shot wide when it looked easier to score and Romain Perraud thundered a shot against the crossbar.

Tottenham improved in the second half and felt they had done enough when Son turned home a delightful low cross from Lucas Moura on 71 minutes.

But they always looked fallible and were punished as first Elyounoussi and second Adams headed home brilliant crosses from Ward-Prowse to seal the points for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side - albeit after a late Bergwijn strike had been ruled out.

Armando Broja of Southampton celebrates after equalising during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

Talking Point - Defensive worries for Spurs

Tottenham were impressive against Brighton at the weekend, when they weathered a storm before asserting. It looked a similar story on Wednesday, as Saints ran them ragged on occasions but they took the lead for the second time through Son. However, they did not close it out and conceded goals that will leave Antonie Conte raging. Yes the crosses from Ward-Prowse were excellent, but Elyounoussi and Adams were afforded too much space.

Man of the match - James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

He just oozes class and surely Saints won’t be able to keep hold of him for much longer. There are lots of aspects of his game that are underrated, but his delivery is known worldwide. Still, Tottenham could not shut him down and his brilliant crosses created the second leveller and winner.

Player Ratings

Tottenham: Lloris 8, Romero 6, Sanchez 4, Davies 4, Emerson 4, Winks 5, Hojbjerg 6, Reguilon 6, Lucas 6, Kane 7, Son 6. Subs: Bentancur 7, Kulusevski 6, Bergwijn N/A

Southampton: Forster 7, Walker-Peters 7, Bednarek 6, Salisu 7, Perraud 8, Elyounoussi 7, Ward-Prowse 9*, Romeu 7, Armstrong 6, Broja 7, Adams 7. Subs: Long N/A, Walcott N/A, Diallo N/A

Key Moments

13' - DISALLOWED GOAL SPURS! - Spurs whip in a dangerous free-kick from the right and Romero makes great contact with the header from 12 yards and it beats Forster, but the flag is up for offside. Excellent from Saints to hold their line.

16' - What a save! - Spurs slice through Southampton, with Son collecting the ball and feeding Kane. He gets his head up and finds Reguilon in acres of space. He makes good, crisp contact but Forster’s massive left hand keeps it out.

18' - GOAL SPURS! - After a slow start, Spurs have found their stride and take a deserved lead. Royal collects the ball on the right and feeds Lucas. He darts across the face of the box and feeds Hojbjerg. He gets his head up and looks for Son, whose presence forces Bednarek to turn the ball into his own net.

23' - GOAL SAINTS! - Davies fails to clear his lines, slipping as he attempts to hack the ball away. Saints recycle and Broja is on hand to expertly direct the ball home. This is a good game.

70' - GOAL SPURS! - A brilliant move from Tottenham. The heat was turned up in the past five minutes. Kane threads the ball in the right channel to Lucas who whips a great cross into Son who turns it home in expert fashion.

79' - GOAL SAINTS! - Southampton draw level for a second time. Elyounoussi drifts in between defenders and guides in a brilliant whipped cross from Ward-Prowse.

82' - GOAL SAINTS! - Southampton are in front. Tottenham can’t clear, a cross comes in from the right from Ward-Prowse and Adams heads home from eight yards.

90' - DISALLOWED GOAL SPURS! - Bergwijn turns the ball home from close range, but he is narrowly offside when connecting with Romero's nod down. Drama at the death.

Key Stats

