Kortney Hause scored an 88th-minute winner as Aston Villa inflicted a first Premier League defeat on Manchester United after Bruno Fernandes blazed a penalty over the bar in added time.

With the game seemingly set to end in a goalless draw, the Villa defender outjumped substitute Edinson Cavani to meet Douglas Luiz's corner delivery and give Villa a dramatic lead.

But Hause went from hero to zero just moments later when he handled Cavani's header to concede a penalty, but Bruno could only fire his spot-kick horrendously over the bar.

It was truly a day to forget for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who also lost defenders Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire to injury.

Solskjaer had fielded a strong attack in an attempt to get back to winning ways after a disappointing Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham on Wednesday, but Cristiano Ronaldo and co were left to feed off scraps.

Villa created the better opportunities and were worthy winners. Their best in the first half fell to Matt Targett, who inexplicably blazed over from point-blank range. Ollie Watkins then shot straight at David De Gea after the United goalkeeper's clearance had presented him with a gift-wrapped opportunity.

United were most dangerous from set-pieces and twice went close towards the end of the half, with Maguire forcing a fine save from Emi Martinez, moments before Paul Pogba flashed a glancing header agonisingly wide.

With Shaw limping off in the first half, Solskjaer was forced into another change in defence after the restart when Maguire suffered a calf problem, as Villa built momentum.

Watkins forced De Gea into another good save, while Jacob Ramsey slipped at the vital moment when presented with a good opening.

United attempted 15 shots at goal but it didn't really click on a frustrating afternoon, and their pain was compounded when Hause broke the deadlock following slack defending.

There was still time for some late drama as Mike Dean awarded the penalty and Bruno grabbed the ball ahead of Ronaldo in a moment that will cause much debate.

The victory - Aston Villa's first over United since December 2009 - sees Dean Smith's side climb to seventh, three points behind Manchester United, who drop to fourth.

TALKING POINT - Bruno pays the penalty

There is so much to dissect from a second consecutive poor showing from United, but the main talking point will be the decision to give Bruno the penalty.

In the past, Solskjaer has refused to answer who would be his first-choice spot-kick taker, insisting he would trust Bruno and Ronaldo "with his life" to score a penalty. The 36-year-old stood back to allow his compatriot to take it, but he may think twice the next time such an opportunity arises.

His horror miss perfectly encapsulated a nightmarish day for United when everything that could go wrong, pretty much did.

MAN OF THE MATCH - John McGinn (Aston Villa)

The Scotland international was a livewire throughout and always looked like he could make something happen.

PLAYER RATINGS

Man Utd: De Gea 6, Wan-Bissaka 6, Varane 7, Maguire 5, Shaw 5, Fred 5, McTominay 5, Pogba 5, Fernandes 5, Greenwood 6, Ronaldo 5.. subs: Dalot 6, Lindelof 6, Cavani 5.

Aston Villa: Martinez 7, Cash 7, Konsa 7, Hause 8, Mings 7, Targett 7, Ramsey 6, Luiz 7, McGinn 8*, Watkins 7, Ings 7.. subs: Archer N/A, Buendia N/A

KEY MOMENTS

16' - Villa should score! Shaw is caught sleeping as McGinn's through ball finds Cash in behind. He rolls the ball across the face of goal, it looks a simple tap-in for Targett but he skies it over the bar!

22' - United get away with one! Maguire's back pass is awkward for De Gea, who has to stretch to keep it out and his clearance lands straight at the feet of Watkins, who shoots straight at the United goalkeeper!

43' - Good save! Bruno's free-kick delivery is sent to the back post where Maguire is unmarked. HIs powerful header looks destined for the top corner but Martinez spreads himself to make an excellent save! That's the closest United have come.

45'+1 - Close! Bruno delivers and the unmarked Pogba glances a header agonisingly wide!

88' - GOAL! Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa (Kortney Hause): Villa may have won it right at the death! Hause gets in front of substitute Cavani at the near and heads past De Gea!

90'+ 1 - Penalty to Man United! Hause goes from hero to zero as Cavani's header strikes his hand and Mike Dean points to the spot!

90'+3 - Fernandes misses! He skies it over the bar and Villa remain 1-0 ahead! What drama at Old Trafford!

KEY STATS

Aston Villa secured their first Premier League victory over Manchester United in their last 18 meetings, since winning 1-0 at Old Trafford in December 2009.

Manchester United and Chelsea have both lost a top-flight home game on the same day for the first time since New Year's Eve 2011.

