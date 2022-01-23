A magnificent strike from Hakim Ziyech set Chelsea on the way to yet another victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

After a goalless first half, Ziyech received the ball 20 yards from goal on the right hand side and, turning inside on his left foot, hit a curling and dipping effort starting well wide of the target before swerving into the top corner.

In the 55th minute the lead was doubled when Thiago Silva rose highest to head home Mason Mount's free-kick from the left flank.

Chelsea dominated possession throughout the game and were full value for the victory though Spurs did have the ball in the net before half time, when Harry Kane was penalised for pushing off Thiago Silva before slotting home. It was probably a correct call though the defender exacerbated what appeared to be slight contact.

Thomas Tuchel's side have now won five straight games against Spurs in all competitions without conceding a goal.

The result keeps the Blues a point behind second-placed Liverpool, albeit having played two games more, while Tottenham remain in seventh spot but with games in hand on those above.

TALKING POINT

A loss Spurs needed to have? - Antonio Conte has succeeded in turning Tottenham into a side which, as things stand, has in its hands qualification for the Champions League. Indeed, given the strange situation with the disparity of games played, they could even usurp today's opponents by winning all four games in hand. Any over-confidence felt at White Hart Lane over their prospects for the season would have been exposed here however, as it was once more illustrated they remain a fair distance behind their West London rivals. With other jobs potentially on the horizon for Conte in the summer after next, there is no guarantee he stays in N17 in the long-term. Being outplayed so comprehensive may persuade Daniel Levy to spend a little more lavishly than he would like to this month which should both help Spurs qualify for a top four spot and long-term be important in keeping the Italian coach at the club.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) - He was a dangerous figure in the first half, albeit not the stand-out performer but it was he who stepped up in the second half to decide the contest. Yes, with his goal - which was worthy of an award in itself - but there were numerous other chances he created and forced Hugo Lloris into good saves to deny him. Chelsea have a number of options in the forward area but the side looks better when Ziyech and Mason Mount are two of those chosen.

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea: Kepa 7; Azpilicueta 7, Thiago Silva 8, Rudiger 7, Sarr 7; Jorginho 7, Kovacic 6; Ziyech 9*, Mount 8, Hudson-Odoi 6; Lukaku 6.

Subs: Alsonso 6, Alonso 6, Saul 6.

Tottenham: Lloris 7; Doherty 6, Sanchez 6, Dier 6, Davies 6, Sessegnon 5; Tanganga 5, Winks 7, Hojbjerg 7, Bergwijn 6, Kane 6.

Subs: Moura 5, Skipp 6, Bryan 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

40' GOAL FOR TOTTENHAM - NO! The referee has given a foul for a push from Kane. He made contact with the Brazilian defender before turning and scoring and Thiago Silva threw himself to the ground. He looked to go down very easily.

47' GOAL FOR CHELSEA! A wonderful finish from Ziyech which curled from yards wide of the goal before sneaking inside the far top corner.

50' ZIYECH WITH ANOTHER FINE STRIKE He fizzes an effort from the edge of the area which Lloris parries away.

55' GOAL FOR CHELSEA! Thiago Silva heads home Mount's set piece heading past Lloris and inside the far post.

KEY STATS

547 - The number of minutes played between the sides since Tottenham scored against Chelsea.

1 - The number of games Tottenham have won at Stamford Bridge since 1990 - encompassing 37 games in all.

