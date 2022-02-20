Fred and Anthony Elanga completed Manchester United’s 4-2 comeback win against Leeds United in the first fixture at Elland Road between the two sides with fans in over 18 years.

Both teams struggled to create much in the first half, especially with the difficult pitch conditions due to the weather, but it was the Red Devils who struck first.

Diego Llorente was unable to successfully mark Harry Maguire during a corner routine, and the visitors’ captain was able to rise above everyone and head the ball into the net. The goal meant that Maguire, who has had questions been asked about him as a defender, and a captain, scored his teams’ first goal from a corner in the Premier League.

The visitors' other centre-back, Victor Lindelof, was involved in the second goal, dribbling the ball up the pitch and passing it to Jadon Sancho, who clipped the ball perfectly to Bruno Fernandes. The midfielder opted to head the ball down, past Illan Meslier, doubling Man United’s lead.

In the second half, Leeds came out hungry to make their mark, as the hosts scored two in under thirty seconds. The first was by Rodrigo, who was looking to cross it to Raphina, but the mis-hit effort ended up over David De Gea and in the back of the net.

Their second came, with Raphina clearly wanting to actually get in on the action. His ninth goal this season was a simple tap-in, set up by former Man United player, Dan James.

The celebrations were short lived however, as United were able to secure the win. A well-worked attacking move from the visitors led to Fred scoring a rocket from a tight angle, giving United the lead once again. Anthony Elanga made the game safe with a late finish after excellent work from Bruno.

The win marks a massive achievement for Man United, as it is the first time the team has lost a lead and then come back to win the game under new manager, Ralf Rangnick.

Leeds United were well set up to pounce on United’s errors in defence, as they had a few chances even after Fred’s goal to equalise. However, defensively, Marcelo Bielsa clearly has his work cut out for him. The four goals today means that they have now conceded 50 goals, the second most in the league, only behind Norwich, who sit bottom of the table.If Leeds do not want to be dragged into a relegation battle, then something must be done about their defensive play.

Up next, Leeds United face another test as they head to Anfield and face Liverpool. Manchester United will take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 tie, before they host Watford next weekend.

TALKING POINT: MANCHESTER UNITED'S SUPER SUBS

Ralf Rangnick clearly knows what he’s doing. After his side gave up their 2-0 lead, and Leeds were sustaining the pressure, he opted to sub off Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard.

On came Fred, who had an immediate impact as he scored the winner, and Anthony Elanga, who sealed the win with the fourth, scoring his second Premier League goal this season.

Once the lead was established, Cristiano Ronaldo, who was certainly the poorest of Man United’s frontline, came off for Raphael Varane. The switch to the back five insured that the visitors would not be conceding any more goals.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Jadon Sancho (Man United): He didn’t get on the scoresheet, but he was involved with almost all of Manchester United’s attacking play. It seems like he’s finally finding his role in this United team, and with two assists, two big chances created, fantastic delivery, and great movement off the ball, he was influential in this comeback for Man United.

PLAYER RATINGS

LEEDS UTD: Meslier 6, Ayling 5, Struijk 6, Llorente 6, Dallas 6, Koch 6, Forshaw 7, James 6, Klich 7, Harrison 6, Rodrigo 7... Subs: Firpo 7, Raphina 7, Gelhardt 6. /// MAN UTD: De Gea 6, Wan-Bissaka 7, Lindelof 7, Maguire 8, Shaw 7, Pogba 7, McTominay 5, Lingard 6, Fernandes 8, Sancho 8, Ronaldo 6... Subs: Varane 6, Fred 8, Elanga 7.

KEY MOMENTS

34’ - LEEDS UTD 0-1 MAN UTD It was Manchester United’s first goal from a corner this season, and boy was it an important one. Luke Shaw delivered the ball in, and Harry Maguire towered over everyone to head the ball into the net.

49’ - GOAL! LEEDS UTD 0-2 MAN UTD Manchester United double their lead through another header. Victor Lindelof carries the ball straight to the edge of the box, before passing it on to Jadon Sancho. The winger crosses it into the box and Bruno Fernandes is there to head it home.

53’ - GOAL! LEEDS UTD 1-2 MAN UTD Leeds come out of the second half with a mission to accomplish, and they get started early. Rodrigo is on the flank, and looks to cross it for Raphina, but he mishits the ball. He isn’t too mad about it, though, as it ends up going over David De Gea and into the net.

54’- GOAL! LEEDS UTD 2-2 MAN UTD The hosts equalise moments later, this time Raphina being set up by Dan James for a simple tap in. Leeds are right back in this!

70’- GOAL! LEEDS UTD 2-3 MAN UTD Super sub Fred comes to the rescue, scoring an absolute rocket moments after he comes on. It's a well worked attacking play from United, and despite the hard angle, Fred’s power on the shot ensures that United score their third.

88’- GOAL! LEEDS UTD 2-4 MAN UTD The hosts aren’t able to sustain the pressure, and United’s other sub scores the dagger, after Fernandes flicks the ball over a Leeds defender’s head, and slips it to Elanga who calmly slots it into the net.

KEY STATS

Manchester United have scored their first Premier League goal from a corner this season, after taking 139 corners, making them the last team to score a goal from a corner in the PL in the 2021/22 season.

Manchester United have scored nine Premier League goals versus Leeds United this season, which is the most they've ever netted against them in a league season.

