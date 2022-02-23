Tottenham were brought crashing down to earth as their top-four aspirations suffered another crushing blow following a narrow defeat at Burnley.

Just days after their stunning 3-2 victory over Manchester City, Antonio Conte's side fell to an embarrassing loss as Ben Mee's second-half goal proved the difference between the sides at a rain-soaked and windswept Turf Moor.

The first half was a largely forgettable occasion but just three minutes after the restart, Harry Kane nodded Son Heung-min's free-kick delivery onto the post with Nick Pope beaten as Spurs lifted the tempo.

Indeed, Tottenham were the better team in the second half, but against the run of play, the Clarets broke the deadlock in the 71st-minute. Skipper Mee capped an excellent defensive performance with the winner when he climbed above Cristian Romero to meet Josh Brownhill's free-kick delivery and headed past a helpless Hugo Lloris.

Clearly stunned, the visitors never looked likely to make a comeback and if anything, they ought to have been two-nil down only Jay Rodriguez skied the ball over the bar from just a few yards out.

However, Spurs failed to make him rue such a wonderful opportunity as despite some late pressure, Burnley held on comfortably for just their third league win of the season. They remain in the relegation zone but are now within touching distance of 17th-placed Newcastle. Tottenham stay eighth, seven points adrift of the Champions League places.

