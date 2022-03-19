Bukayo Saka’s first half strike saw Arsenal tighten their grip on fourth place in the Premier League with a narrow 1-0 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday lunchtime.

The Gunners forward beat Emiliano Martinez with a sweet effort from the edge of the box after Villa failed to clear their lines, a goal which proved the difference between the teams and guarantees Arsenal continue to lead the race for the top four.

Ad

Arteta’s side, hungry to satisfy their taste for Champions League football, started brightly and made their dominance count when Saka opened the scoring on the half hour mark, nestling the ball neatly into the bottom corner to give the Gunners the lead at the break.

Premier League Ramsdale to miss a few weeks in blow to Arsenal and England AN HOUR AGO

Villa grew into the second half and went closest with twenty minutes to play when Watkins struck the post after some nice build-up play. However, an equaliser continued to allude them leaving Arsenal to take all three points which preserves their fourth place in the table.

An international break is now upon us but when the teams return to Premier League action at the start of April, they haven’t got far to travel. Both have local derbies to contend with against sticky opposition with Villa heading to Wolves, while Arsenal visit Crystal Palace.

More to follow...

Premier League Conte bites back at Arteta after Arsenal boss' complaints about fixture list A DAY AGO