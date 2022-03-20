Son Heung-Min scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur sealed a 3-1 win over London rivals West Ham United in the race for the top four.

Spurs’ first goal came after Matt Doherty won the ball back and found Harry Kane. The striker drove into the box, avoiding several challenges by Hammers defenders, and passed it towards Son, who could not manage a touch. Instead, it was Kurt Zouma’s knee that flicked the ball into the air and past Lukasz Fabianski.

Their second came 15 minutes later, and it was clear that at this point the home side were in complete control. Kane got the ball on the halfway line and found Son with an incredible pass, who used his left foot to rise a finish into the net.

Despite a slow start, West Ham managed to get back into the match from a corner. Aaron Creswell swung the ball in, and it found Craig Dawson, who headed it to Said Benrahma at the back post. He skilfully sorted out his feet to score a low volley, giving the visitors a chance to get back in it.

West Ham looked much more confident on the ball in the second half, but they were lacking that pass into the final third, and were unable to create any clear cut chances in order to score an equaliser.

Tottenham defended well when they needed to, pushed to restore their two-goal advantage, and eventually struck again in the 88th minute. A ball from Hugo Lloris straight to Kane was flicked to Son who slotted into the net.

The win puts Spurs in fifth above West Ham, who drop to seventh, and Manchester United. They play Newcastle United after the international break, but all eyes will be on the upcoming north London derby, which could very well be a top four decider.

West Ham will look to go back to winning ways against a struggling Everton, before they head to Lyon to compete in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

TALKING POINT - SPURS’ ATTACKING THREAT

A fantastic performance from Tottenham see them score three goals. But it could have been so much more. Son, Kane, Dejan Kulusevski and Sergio Reguilon had quite a few chances to score, and it seems that Antonio Conte has finally been able to find a solution to Spurs’ struggles in front of net. Kane and Son, who have cemented themselves as one of the Premier League’s best duos were consistently able to create an abundance of chances for each other.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - SON HEUNG-MIN (TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR)

Kane also had a shout at being POTM, but it was Son who got on the scoresheet. His partnership with Kane, as well as his chemistry with new loanee Kulusevski was on full display against West Ham. The Hammers’ back line, particularly Zouma, could not deal with his speed and trickery, and his work rate off the ball was a huge help to Spurs during the times in which they were under pressure.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham: Lloris 7, Doherty 7, Romero 8, Dier 6, Davies 6, Reguilon 7, Hojbjerg 6, Bentancur 7, Kulusevski 7, Son 9, Kane 8. Subs: Royal 7, Bergwijn N/A, Lucas N/A.

West Ham: Fabianski 6, Johnson 6, Dawson 7, Zouma 4, Cresswell 6, Masuaku 6, Rice 6, Soucek 6, Lanzini 5, Benrahma 7, Antonio 7. Subs: Vlasic 6, Fornals 7, Yarmolenko 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

9’- GOAL! Spurs 1-0 West Ham (Zouma og): Huge mistake from West Ham means that Doherty wins the ball back, and slots it to Kane, who passes it across the box to Son. However, Zouma, who attempts to keep it out, ends up making contact with his knee and the ball goes into the back of the net.

24’ - GOAL! Spurs 2-0 West Ham (Son): Kane receives the ball right in the middle of the pitch, and is able to pass it to Son quite extraordinarily. The winger cleverly drives at Zouma and shoots, scoring Spurs’ second. West Ham are really struggling to contain Tottenham’s front three.

35’ - GOAL! Spurs 2-1 West Ham (Benrahma): West Ham get back into it, scoring from a corner! Dawson gets his head on it, and the ball ends up at Benrahma's feet. The winger is entirely unmarked, and his quick feet allow him to drill a low effort past Lloris.

88’- GOAL! Spurs 3-1 West Ham (Son): And there it is! It's been coming. Kane to Son, because, who else would it be? A simple punt down field from Hugo Lloris goes straight to Kane who flicks it so Son. He's through on goal and effortlessly slides it past the keeper to seal the win for Tottenham.

KEY STATS

Tottenham have benefited from six own goals in the Premier League this season, making them the first side since Swansea in 2013-14 (8) to benefit from as many in the same top-flight campaign (Opta).

Harry Kane has now been directly involved in 50 goals in Premier League London derbies (39 goals, 11 assists), just the third player to reach this milestone in the competition, after Thierry Henry and Frank Lampard (Opta).

