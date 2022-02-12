Frank Lampard picked up his first win as Everton manager following a comprehensive 3-0 win over Leeds at Goodison Park.

The new-look Toffees took the lead after just ten minutes when Manchester United loanee Donny van de Beek sent a dangerous low cross into the box that was only half-cleared before Seamus Coleman headed in from close range.

Micheal Keane doubled the home side’s advantage midway through the first half after heading home a pinpoint Anthony Gordon cross.

The points were secured in style on 78 minutes when Richarlison’s arrowed shot from the edge of the box to a deflection off teammate Gordon to beat Illian Meslier.

Victory sees Lampard’s side remain in 16th place but with a four-point buffer to Newcastle one place below.

Relegation-threatened Watford didn’t do their own survival hopes any favours after falling to a 2-0 home defeat to Brighton.

Neal Maupay gave the Seagulls the lead two minutes before half when he met Tariq Lamptey’s cross to hit a half-volley that somewhat fortuitously looped over Ben Foster.

Brighton doubled their lead with eight minutes on the clock through defender Adam Webster tapped in from close range from a corner.

Brentford and Crystal Place played out a 0-0 draw at the Brentford community stadium.

