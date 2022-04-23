Joelinton marked his 100th Premier League start with a first-half brace to set Newcastle on their way to a comfortable 3-0 against Norwich at Carrow Road.

First, he lashed home from just inside the box after some smart, incisive interchange between Allan Saint-Maximin and Jacob Murphy with 35 minutes on the clock. And the Brazilian was first to react when Murphy saw his shot blocked following a clever, slide-rule pass from Bruno Guimaraes to double his side's lead.

Guimaraes - a January signing from Lyon - would then capitalise on a loose pass from former Newcastle stopper Tim Krul to steal in, charge into the box and lift the ball over the Dutch 'keeper courtesy of an impudent finish just three minutes into the second half. That completed the scoring.

The win moved Newcastle up to ninth, a point above Leicester City having played two more games than the Foxes. It represents a remarkable turnaround for the Magpies, who were winless and bottom of the table after 14 games.

Brendon Rodgers' men were held to a 0-0 draw by Aston Villa, bringing the Villans' four-game losing streak to an end. The hosts dominated the first half - enjoying 67% possession - despite rotating with an eye on Thursday's Europa Conference League semi-final against Roma. They could not turn their ball dominance into a lead, though.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium with James Justin going close for Leicester and Ollie Watkins missing Villa's best chance.

