Leeds United grabbed their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Watford at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa´s men emerged from the relegation zone thanks to Diego Llorente´s first-half goal.

The brilliant Raphinha sent a corner into the area and pinball football ensued, With Watford unable to clear their lines, Llorente found the space to stick in a boot and guide the ball into the net.

Premier League Leeds sign winger James from Manchester United for £25 million 31/08/2021 AT 15:26

The Whites dominated possession, attempts on goal and shots on target over the course of the 90 minutes and deserved all three points that take them into 16th place.

Leeds fans were relieved they were able to seal the win despite being unable to extend their lead, as well as suffering from injuries to key men Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling.

Hwang Hee-Chan hit a brace as Wolves beat Newcastle 2-1 at Molineux.

On a rainy day in the Midlands, Raul Jimenez teed up Hwang inside the box, the South Korea rifling an effort beyond Karl Darlow.

The hosts will be disappointed at the manner they conceded, with a comedy of errors leading to Newcastle´s equaliser as keeper Jose Sa spilled a ball into the path of Hendrick. Wolves Boss Bruno Lage picked up a booking in the aftermath.

But they restored their lead ten minutes into the second half as Hwang grabbed his second of the match. Jimenez again played provider, beating two Newcastle midfielders before releasing Hwang down the right and the forward found the far corner of the net.

At Turf Moor, there was little drama between Burnley and Norwich in a 0-0 stalemate.

Canaries midfielder Mathias Normann almost diverted the ball into his own net during the first half.

Burnley had a great chance to take the lead in the second half, but Dwight McNeil failed to control a cross in space inside the box.

Premier League Leeds boss Bielsa signs new one-year contract 12/08/2021 AT 14:09