Everton have announced Rafael Benitez as their new manager.

The former Liverpool and Newcastle United boss has signed a three-year deal with the Toffees.

He becomes the Toffees' fifth permanent manager in as many years and will replace Carlo Ancelotti, who left Goodison Park to return to Real Madrid earlier this month.

Premier League 'We know where you live. Don't sign' - Police investigate banner near Benitez home 28/06/2021 AT 13:58

Benitez said: “I am delighted to be joining Everton. Throughout this process I have been greatly impressed by the ambition shown by the senior representatives at the club and their desire to bring success to this historic club.

I believe this is a club that is going places. I’m determined to play a big part in helping this great club achieve its ambitions.

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri said: “Rafa impressed us greatly with his knowledge and experience but, above all, the passion and hunger he showed to join our club.

“We are appointing Rafa because we believe he will bring success to our club and to Evertonians. To put it simply - we need to be competing at the top-end of the league and to be winning trophies.

Rafa is a proven winner with huge experience in coaching internationally and we have secured the best man to achieve that for us.

Benitez has been out of work since leaving his post at Chinese side Dalian Yifang earlier this year.

It comes after Merseyside Police said on Monday they are investigating after a threatening banner apparently aimed at Benitez was hung near his family home.

Images circulated on social media of a banner, reading 'We know where you live, don't sign', which was allegedly put up close to the Spaniard's home in Wirral - where his family have been living since his time as Liverpool manager.

Transfers Real Madrid target Everton's Calvert-Lewin - Paper Round 19/06/2021 AT 22:39