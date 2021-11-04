European champions Chelsea have confirmed that young central defender Trevoh Chalobah has signed a new contract with he club that runs until 2026.

Chalobah, 22, came through the club’s youth system alongside older brother Nathaniel, now at Fulham.

Like so many other young players at Chelsea he had to prove himself out on loan, spending time at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and FC Lorient.

In the summer of 2021 he surprisingly won a place in Thomas Tuchel’s first-team squad after he impressed during pre-season and has now featured in ten games, which includes scoring two Premier League goals.

“It’s quite surreal. It’s a dream for me to sign a new long-term contract for my boyhood club and hopefully the dream continues,” Chalobah told the club’s website.

“It’s been an unbelievable start to the season and something I never expected but it just shows that the hard work I’ve put in and going out on loans had paid off.

“I tried to impress the manager in pre-season and then take that into the games so it’s been good and consistency now is the key to keep those high levels.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said “To see Trevoh joining so many of his fellow Academy graduates in the men’s first team is something we are exceptionally proud of as a Club. When he scored in the first game of the Premier League season, it was an emotional moment for everyone involved in his progress to this point.

“His performances in the early months of the season as well as his attitude and professionalism have impressed us all and we are very pleased to be able to reward Trevoh’s progress with this new long-term contract.”

