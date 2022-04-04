Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is happy with how contract talks with Mohamed Salah are going.

Reports suggested that the 29-year-old Egypt international wanted parity with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, meaning wages of around £500,000 a week. A three-year contract had been mentioned, but there appeared to be a reluctance on Liverpool’s part to meet his demands.

Ad

More recent stories have indicated there is a compromise deal on the cards, where Salah is paid £400,000 a week but is given a further year on any deal in order to make up for any shortfall. His current deal expires in 2023.

Premier League Five subs to be allowed in Premier League from next season 31/03/2022 AT 14:13

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League tie with Benfica, Klopp appeared relaxed with the way talks were going.

"The decisive parties are talking to each other and that's all I need,” he said.

For his part, the former Borussia Dortmund manager is keen to get Salah back on the pitch given his form.

"For me, the performance level is important, how he brings players together. It's a tough period for Mo and Sadio [Mane], coming back from international duty and being available again. We see him every day - there is nothing to worry about,” he said.

Klopp was also asked if former Porto winger Luis Diaz, who joined from Benfica’s Portuguese rivals Porto in the winter transfer window, had offered any advice, but joked that he could not understand the 25-year-old’s speech.

"He tried, but we didn't understand a word!” he exclaimed. “With Vitor Matos and Pep Lijnders and Diogo [Jota] and Luis we have enough specialists for Portuguese football. But we analyse anyway as normal - we don't need any inside stories. We had a meeting this morning with the boys.

"I don't think about being better, I think about us being on top of our game. That's the plan for all the games. You try to improve in general. Benfica maybe aren't where they want to be in their league but it's a tough opponent.

"There is a lot of quality in this team and experience. It is an interesting challenge. That is how it should be. I am really happy and I am really looking forward to it."

World Cup Qualification CAF Egypt claim Salah and others racially abused, attacked with rocks in Senegal defeat 30/03/2022 AT 08:45