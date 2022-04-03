Tottenham clinically swept aside Newcastle with an emphatic 5-1 victory which catapulted them into the top four in front of their home crowd in the Premier League on Sunday.

Fabian Schar put Newcastle ahead, but a Spurs onslaught wasn’t far away with Ben Davies levelling the scores before the break. A quick-fire double from Matt Doherty and Son Heung-Min early in the second half was rounded off by Emerson Royal and substitute Steven Bergwijn as Spurs ran riot.

Schar’s free-kick had silenced the home crowd five minutes before half-time, squeezing through a gap in the wall and past Hugo Lloris. The hosts reacted swiftly and levelled when Davies glanced a header beyond Martin Dubravka from Son’s delightful cross.

Spurs completed the comeback just moments into the second half when Doherty headed home Harry Kane’s exquisite cross. Son coolly netted a third from close-range; Emerson tapped home at the near post before Bergwijn rounded off the scoring to send Spurs into fourth position above north London rivals Arsenal.

Conte’s men have a week to prepare before returning to Premier League action with a trip to Aston Villa next Saturday evening. As for Newcastle, they will be looking to bounce back when they welcome Wolves to St. James’ Park in the Premier League on Friday night.

TALKING POINT - Spurs' top four chances

For a while, Tottenham’s top-four chances were talked about as though they were fantasy and for a time, they may well have been. However, the tone of such discussion has shifted dramatically from scepticism to optimism. Conte deserves huge credit for what he has achieved so far having only arrived in November and the players too, for buying into the Italian’s philosophy and winning mentality. Spurs reflected Conte’s traits in their performance; unrelenting and relentless in equal measure. Their north London rivals, Arsenal, have two games in hand but Spurs can only focus on themselves. With consistency between now and May, they have every chance of taking that fourth spot.

MAN OF THE MATCH -

Harry Kane (Spurs)

This is a tough one, but the Spurs skipper just edges it. There were so many solid individual performances to highlight. Son was electric and Kulusevski was creative, to name just two stand-out performers. Kane may not have scored, but he didn’t need a goal to merit this accolade. His assist for Son’s third goal was sublime, showing impeccable vision and crossing ability. Away from this assist, he did the dirty work really nicely. He drew fouls, held the ball well, invited others into play, worked tirelessly for the team and was always on the move looking to make things happen. We are seeing the best of Kane not just as a goalscorer but as a creator, an instigator and a leader.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham: Lloris 6, Emerson 7, Romero 7, Dier 6, Davies 7, Doherty 7, Bentancur 6, Hojbjerg 6, Kulusevski 7, Son 8, Kane 8*.

Subs: Winks 5, Lucas 5, Bergwijn 6.

Newcastle: Dubravka 5, Manquillo 5, Schar 5, Burn 5, Targett 5, Shelvey 5, Willock 5, Joelinton 5, Fraser 5, Saint-Maximin 5, Wood 5.

Subs: Lascelles 5, Murphy 5, Guimaraes 5.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

39’ GOAL! TOTTENHAM 0-1 NEWCASTLE (SCHAR) - Son commits a foul right on the edge of the Spurs box and Newcastle make the most of the resulting free kick! Fabian Schar finds the smallest of gaps in the wall, squeezing the ball through and beyond Hugo Lloris into the far corner! First blood to the Toon!

42’ GOAL! TOTTENHAM 1-1 NEWCASTLE (DAVIES) - Wow, this game has sprung into life and Spurs are back level within minutes of falling behind. Son whips a beautiful cross into the box for Davies who glances the ball beyond Dubravka and into the bottom corner! Game well and truly on!

47’ GOAL! TOTTENHAM 2-1 NEWCASTLE (DOHERTY) - Conte and wing backs, eh? Kane delivers an exemplary cross into the box where Doherty was waiting to nod the ball past a helpless Dubravka from close-range. What a start to the second half for the home side!

54’ GOAL! TOTTENHAM 3-1 NEWCASTLE (SON) - Spurs are flying and they have netted a third goal courtesy of Son! Kane feeds Kulusevski down the right side, he crosses for Son who has time to control and finish inside the box to double Spurs' advantage!

63’ GOAL! TOTTENHAM 4-1 NEWCASTLE (EMERSON) - Spurs are in cruise control and well on their way to finishing the evening in the top four of the Premier League! Doherty crosses for Emerson who sticks out a leg at the near post and watches the ball trickle into the corner past Dubravka.

83’ GOAL! TOTTENHAM 5-1 NEWCASTLE (BERGWIJN) - Signed, sealed and delivered, what an afternoon for Spurs! Bergwijn adds a fifth having only been on the pitch for a matter of minutes. He is set through one-on-one with Dubravka and calmly slots the ball into the bottom corner!

KEY STATS

No player has scored more Premier League goals than Harry Kane in 2022 (8) No player has provided more Premier League assists (5) than Harry Kane in 2022 (Squawka)

Today is the first time that Spurs will end a day in the Premier League’s top four having played at least 20+ matches in that season since they finished 4th in 2018-19 under Mauricio Pochettino (OptaJoe)

