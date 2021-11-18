New Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has denied that he sees the job as a stepping stone to Liverpool.

Gerrard left his previous post at Rangers, where he won the SPL with the team last season, in order to replace Dean Smith at Villa last week.

Taking his first press conference in his new job, he was asked about Liverpool being his focus.

“Very unfair,” he said of the notion. “You’ll never hear me say it’s a stepping stone. I’m really honoured and proud to be in this position, I’m all in and I’ll give this job everything it needs to be a success. I’ll be 100% committed.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong in football with having dreams and aspirations. But Liverpool have a world-class coach that they’re very happy with and if he was to sign a lifetime deal I would be very happy for them and him.”

Gerrard praised the current Anfield incumbent, Jurgen Klopp.

“He’s a great man and a great coach,” he said. “I think Liverpool are very lucky to have him at the help and I’m a Liverpool fan so long may that continue. He sent me a message and said he’s looking forward to a big hug on the side on 11 December so it’s something for me to look forward to.”

Villa will host Brighton on Saturday for Gerrard’s first match, and he promised a change of approach.

“We are going to play slightly different to what’s been before,” he said. “I want to put my own stamp on things, my own identity and our philosophy. That will take time so you will see some changes in how we go about that at the weekend. It’s a new start, a fresh start.”

