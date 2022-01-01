Tottenham Hotspur grabbed a dramatic late winner through Davinson Sanchez as Antonio Conte’s side overcame Watford 1-0 at Vicarage Road.

Despite dominating possession, and Watford sitting back deep to frustrate, Tottenham could not take their chances in the first half. However, it was a potential penalty call that didn’t go the visitors’ way that overshadowed the first period.

Adam Masina had both of his arms around Harry Kane in the penalty area, but Rob Jones felt the incident was not worthy of a spot kick.

The visitors had more clear-cut chances on goal again in the second half, but Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann stood firm and made several crucial saves.

It looked as though both sides would have to settle for a point, but Watford contrived to extend their losing streak as Sanchez pounced deep into stoppage-time to claim the winner as he headed in from a Son Heung-min free-kick.

TALKING POINT - TOTTENHAM PENALTY SHOUT

On another weekend where Premier League refereeing has been called into question for its lack of consistency with regards to the decision-making, Tottenham and Conte may feel aggrieved that the claim they had for a penalty in the first-half was not given by referee Jones, and the VAR official Lee Mason also did not have a look at the incident.

While in the penalty area, Masina was all over Kane, with both of the defender's arms around the attacker. In any footballing scenario, that would be a foul, but once again a key decision has not been given.

It seems that players failing to go to ground when it comes to these sorts of challenges has affected the referee's decision-making. It is no surprise these days that players now go down even for minimal contact as they are likely to get a decision.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Davinson Sanchez

Despite Tottenham dominating the game, it was hard to pick a standout candidate for the Man of the Match award, but Sanchez did not put a foot wrong and scored the winning goal, so the Colombian just edges it.

In addition to his winning header, the 25-year-old was the best player in Tottenham's three-man back line, winning a total of four aerial duels, and having a pass success rate of 89%. After some criticism by sections of the fanbase for his performances of late, Sanchez has done well to silence his doubters with this superb performance.

PLAYER RATINGS

Watford: Bachmann 8, Cathcart 6, Troost-Ekong 6, Sierralta 7, Masina 6, Sema 6, Sissoko 6, Louza 7, Kucka 7, Dennis 6, King, 7. Subs: Joao Pedro 7, Cleverley 6, Hernandez 6.

Tottenham: Lloris 7, Emerson 7, Sanchez 8, Dier 6, Davies 6, Reguilon 6, Hojbjerg 7, Skipp 6, Lucas 7, Son 8, Kane 7. Subs: Winks 6, Lo Celso 6, Gil 6.

KEY MOMENTS

30’ - BIG CHANCE! Watford try and play it out the back and are caught in possession! The ball finds its way to Harry Kane, who is in space, and he tries to fire it into the bottom corner with only Bachmann to beat but his effort is wide of the far post!

44’ - PENALTY SHOUT? Masina has both of his arms around Kane in the box, but Rob Jones does not budge! That looked like a clear foul! Spurs will be incensed.

60’ - NO ADVANTAGE - Joao Pedro is through on goal, and waits to pull the trigger, but the youngster is pulled back by Oliver Skipp despite trying to stay on his feet and Watford have a free-kick from just outside the box. They are incensed that the referee failed to play the advantage.

71’ - WHAT A SAVE! Moura clips a delightful ball into Son, who makes a brilliant run in the box before hitting it first-time on the volley but Bachmann makes a fantastic save to deny him!

90+6’ - GOAL! Son's free-kick delivery from the left is headed in at the near post by Sanchez to break Watford hearts!

KEY STATS

- Watford have now won just one of their last 20 fixtures against Tottenham.

- Watford remain the only side without a Premier League clean sheet this season.

- Davinson Sanchez's header against Watford is the latest winning goal Tottenham have scored in a Premier League game since exact times of goals in the division started to be logged in 2006-07 - it was timed at 95:45.

