Mikel Arteta has claimed Arsenal’s history means they have to be playing in the Champions League.

The Gunners are in contention to qualify for Europe's premier competition, as they occupy fourth place in the Premier League following a 2-0 win over Leicester

Ad

If they push on and finish in the top four, it will be there first appearance in the Champions League since the 2016/17 campaign.

Premier League Arteta plays down reports Arsenal to offer contract extension 23/02/2022 AT 12:26

Despite being absent from the Champions League for five seasons and having never won the competition, Arteta says Arsenal must be on that stage.

"We have to be there, we should be there,” Arteta told the BBC. “Our history obliges to be there but we are not there yet and there are still a lot of games to play.

"We have an excellent group of people at the club who believe in what we do and then you have to put performance into results.

“The last few months we have been more consistent.”

Arsenal are well placed to complete the job as they are a point clear of Manchester United and have three games in hand, but Arteta says they cannot start thinking that they are already there.

“The reality in football is when you start to predict what can happen no-one would get it right,” he said. “The only thing we can control is our performance.

"We are in a good position but there is still a lot to fight for.”

Arsenal face Liverpool on Wednesday, with the game a big examination for a Gunners side who have won five on the spin. Liverpool have won their last eight Premier League games.

Premier League Arteta says it will be ‘incredible’ to see Eriksen play again 18/02/2022 AT 17:00