Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha was subject to racist abuse after the Eagles pulled off a shock win at Manchester City on Saturday.

Following the game, the Ivory Coast international posted a string of racist messages he had received on Instagram and called for action to be taken.

"I'm not here for all the nonsense that is being done instead of fixing the actual problem," he commented.

"This message isn't for me to get a million messages saying we stand with you and it's disgusting or about me getting sympathy.

"I don't mind abuse because nowadays it comes with doing the job I do even though it's not an excuse, but my colour will always be the real problem, it's fine because I'll always be BLACK AND PROUD!

"Speak to me when you actually take this issue serious.”

The forward found himself at the centre of a controversial refereeing decision that saw Aymeric Laporte sent off after committing a professional foul on Zaha as he was set through on goal.

In February, Zaha made it clear that he would stop taking the knee before games, which he labelled a "degrading" gesture.

At the time, he said: "Growing up, my parents let me know I should be proud to be black. We should stand tall.

"With taking a knee, sometimes people forget we have to do it. It is becoming something we just do. That is not enough for me."

Zaha’s goal on Saturday made him the first player to score 50 top-flight goals for Crystal Palace.

