Ronaldinho claims that Arsenal can challenge for the Premier League title now that Gabriel Jesus is a focal point on a team that shows him love.

Jesus hasn’t been at Arsenal long, but he’s already shown just how imperative he can be to Mikel Arteta’s side, scoring seven goals in their preseason matches and registering two goals and two assists in his side’s Premier League match against Leicester City.

Ad

When fit, he’s a guaranteed starter in north London, a luxury he did not have at Manchester City, even after spending six seasons there.

Premier League PSG's interest in Rashford shows Man Utd that things can get worse - The Warm-Up 12/08/2022 AT 07:24

With Pep Guardiola never favouring the Brazilian striker, it is no surprise that he wanted to leave, and when Arsenal came knocking, his former club did not stand in the way of his much-anticipated departure.

Fellow Brazilian, and legend of the game Ronaldinho, could not be more excited for his fellow countryman and anticipates big things for him.

“When Gabriel joined Manchester City, I said he would go on to be one of the best players in the world. When he was given a chance, he showed what he was capable of. But at Manchester City, he was never shown the love a player of his quality deserves,” said Ronaldinho to the Mirror.

"At Arsenal, he has been given the chance to be the focal point, he has been shown the love by the coach and the fans, and already he is repaying that. This season I expect big things from him. He will repay the love shown in him by showing he is not just one of the best players in the Premier League but also in Europe."

Last season, Arsenal, who were the focal point of Amazon’s 'All or Nothing' documentary series, were in pole position to finish in a Champions League spot but slipped to fifth after losing the north London derby and must-win match at St. James’ Park against Newcastle.

Jesus isn’t the only signing that has been brought in to try and bridge that gap to a top-four spot. Oleksandr Zinchenko also joined from Manchester City while Fabio Vieira arrived from Porto.

“Arsenal will get back into the top four this season with the signings they have made,” said Ronaldinho. “Maybe they can even achieve more and challenge for the title. Manchester City look very strong and they will be favourites. But in football anything is possible.”

World Cup Do England fans not remember how bad it was? – The Warm-Up 21/06/2022 AT 06:49