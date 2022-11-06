Aston Villa sealed their first win over Manchester United at home since 1999 with a 3-1 victory in Unai Emery's first game in charge.

Eric ten Hag, who started Donny van de Beek and Alejandro Garnacho and made Cristiano Ronaldo captain, saw his side start sloppily and fall 2-0 behind after 11 minutes.

Leon Bailey scored the opener after using his pace to burst into the box and fire the ball past David De Gea.

The hosts were then in dreamland after Lucas Digne curled in a free-kick from around 25 yards into the corner.

United eventually found some rhythm with Ronaldo and Garnacho on his Premier League debut forcing Emiliano Martinez into good saves.

And they reduced the deficit on the stroke of half-time when Luke Shaw's wayward shot took a huge deflection off Jacob Ramsey and wrongfooted Martinez.

The second half was a similar story, with the home side starting brightly.

And Villa made it 3-1 after Ollie Watkins cut the ball back to Ramsey who hammered his shot into the roof of the net.

Ten Hag surprisingly waited until the 64th minute to make substitutions, bringing on Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial and Anthony Elanga.

But the changes did little to spark an impact and Villa comfortably held on for a win which sees them climb to 14th while United stay fifth.

TALKING POINT:

Raphael Varane's absence shows up United's defensive frailties.

United got away with it against West Ham last weekend thanks to De Gea's saves but today the Frenchman's injury absence cost them dear.

Victor Lindelof, who has not had a good game in months, had a shocker and his lack of pace was cruelly exposed by Buendia, Watkins and Ramsey - although he was not helped much by his full-backs.

With Varane set to be out until after the World Cup, Ten Hag has a dilemma over who to partner with Lisandro Martinez.

But overall it was a sluggish display from the entire United team, bar Martinez, and had shades of last season.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa): The 21-year-old provided a lovely assist for Bailey's opener and sealed the win with a brilliant finish in the second half. This month's World Cup may have come too soon for the midfielder but he looks a real talent for the future.

PLAYER RATINGS

ASTON VILLA: Martinez 8, Cash 7, Konsa 7, Mings 7, Digne 7, Luiz 6, Dendoncker 5, Ramsey 9, Buendia 6, Watkins 8, Bailey 7. Subs: McGinn 5, Kamara n/a, Ings n/a, Young n/a, Sanson n/a.

MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea 5, Dalot 5, Lindelof 3, Martinez 7, Shaw 5, Casemiro 5, Eriksen 5, Garnacho 5, Van de Beek 4, Rashford 4, Ronaldo 5. Subs: Malacia 5, Martial 5, Elanga 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

7' - GOAL FOR VILLA! Ramsey to Bailey with an emphatic finish into the bottom corner from inside the area.

10' - GOAL FOR VILLA! From the resulting freekick. Digne with a brilliant effort over the wall and into the back of the net.

44' - GOAL FOR UNITED! Shaw's sliced shot takes a huge deflection off Ramsey and goes in. Game on.

49' - GOAL FOR VILLA! Watkins cuts the ball back top Ramsey who hamers it into the roof of the net.

KEY STAT

Villa's last home win over United was in October 1999 with a 3-0 victory in the League Cup when John Gregory was in charge.

Their last home win over United in the Premier League was in 1995.

