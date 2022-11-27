AFC Bournemouth have announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as permanent head coach following a 12-match spell as interim boss.

He will join on an 18-month deal with an option to extend his contract for a further 12 months depending on results.

Bournemouth have won four, drawn three, and lost four under O’Neil in his first managerial role, and sit in a respectable 14th position in the Premier League table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Bournemouth CEO Neill Blake said: "Gary did an excellent job on an interim basis and the board are delighted to make his position as head coach permanent.

"We have been impressed with the way he has conducted himself from the moment he joined the club and feel he has earned this opportunity to continue to take the team and the club forward.

"Gary has worked tirelessly and diligently on the training pitch and the players have responded by producing some excellent performances and results.

"It was evident from the reception he received from our supporters following the Premier League win against Everton that they have also appreciated his efforts and we are all looking forward to continuing our working relationship with him."

According to reports, ex-Leeds United manager Marco Bielsa held talks with the club over a potential appointment, but the Bournemouth hierarchy chose to stick with fan favourite O’Neil.

The 39-year-old replaced Scott Parker who was dismissed at the end of August following a 9-0 hammering by Liverpool at Anfield, before failing to beat Wolves at home, leaving the Cherries 17th in the table.

Taking charge of his first Premier League game, O’Neil guided Bournemouth to a 3-2 victory on the road against Nottingham Forest.

That sparked a run of six games unbeaten before O’Neil first tasted defeat at home to Southampton.

The loss triggered a string of disappointing results, with Bournemouth losing to West Ham, Tottenham and Leeds.

O’Neil managed to turn things around in the Carabao Cup with a thumping 4-1 win over Everton, before beating the same opposition in the league 3-0 four days later before the season paused for the World Cup.

Reportedly, he is currently in Qatar attending World Cup games during the break.

Bournemouth get their Premier League campaign back underway with a trip to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on December 27.

