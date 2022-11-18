Manchester United have "initiated the appropriate steps” in relation to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview on TalkTV.

Over the course of the week, Ronaldo has said he feels “betrayed” by United , that he does not "have respect” for head coach Erik ten Hag, has claimed that the club “doubted” him when he said he could not attend pre-season training due to the illness of his daughter, told fans that the Glazers do not care about the club, and hit out at former team-mates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Neville urged the club to sack the forward.

"He wouldn't have done this interview if he wanted a way back," Neville said. "He knew it would bring the headlines it has and be the end of his Manchester United career.

"I'm wondering what Manchester United are doing because the reality of it is they know they have to terminate Cristiano's contract or they basically open up a precedent so any player can criticise them in the future.

"I agree with some of the things Cristiano has said, and many Manchester United fans will agree with many things Cristiano has said, but the reality is if you're an employee within a business and say those things your employment has to terminate, and Manchester United have to do that in the next few days."

