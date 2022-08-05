Eddie Howe has signed a new long-term contract with Newcastle United heading into his first full season in charge at St James’ Park.

Howe oversaw a remarkable recovery in form from the Magpies last season, finishing 11th in the Premier League after failing to win any of their opening 14 matches of the campaign.

The former Bournemouth boss replaced Steve Bruce in November 2021, shortly after a Saudi-led consortium took over the club.

Under his guidance, they managed to comfortably avoid relegation, finishing 14 points clear of the bottom three and only two points off the top ten.

Upon signing the new deal, Howe told the club website : "It's a great feeling to commit my future to this incredible club. I'm extremely proud to be the head coach of Newcastle United and have enjoyed every moment here.

"I'd like to take the opportunity to acknowledge my coaching team, the players, staff and supporters. They make it a very special place to be every day.

"I'd also like to extend my gratitude to our owners and to Dan Ashworth. We are still at the start of our journey, but this is an exciting time to be a part of Newcastle United and I'm very excited about the future together."

The club’s sporting director, Dan Ashworth, commented: "I'm delighted Eddie has committed his long-term future to Newcastle United. He is an incredibly talented leader and has had a huge impact since being appointed in November.

"In the short period of time I have worked with him, I have seen how much of a diligent, detailed, hard-working coach and leader he is.

"This is great news for the club and I am looking forward to working with Eddie and our colleagues on our exciting journey ahead."

Meanwhile, the club's shareholders added: "We are excited to have secured Eddie's long-term future. He is a young, dynamic and ambitious coach who fits Newcastle United well; we look forward to working with him and supporting him as we strive towards achieving long-term success."

Newcastle begin their Premier League season on Saturday when they welcome newly-promoted Nottingham Forest to St James’ Park.

The Magpies have had a relatively quiet summer transfer window so far, making three major signings following the acquisitions of Nick Pope, Matt Targett and Sven Botman.

