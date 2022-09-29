Antonio Conte has called for the spectator who threw a banana at Richarlison to receive a lifetime ban from football.

A tweet from Richarlison after the match said that racism is happening "every day and everywhere", with the 25-year-old suggesting that governing bodies had been too lenient on discriminatory behaviour in the past.

Conte supported his player, stressing that the abuser must be banned.

"Richy played with the national team, scored a goal and then what happened is incredible," Conte said.

"In 2022 to be witnessing this type of situation is embarrassing for everybody.

"I hope this person can be banned from football for the rest of their life but then it is a situation that is very disappointing to make a comment about this."

Richarlison scored in the 19th minute at the Parc des Princes to help Brazil to secure a comfortable 5-1 victory.

Tite's side had stood with an anti-racism banner ahead of kick-off.

"We are disgusted by the racist abuse of Richarlison at [Tuesday's] game between Brazil and Tunisia," a Tottenham statement read.

"This has no place in football, or anywhere. We stand with you, Richy."

Spurs take on Arsenal on Saturday looking to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

A win would take Conte's side above their North London rivals and at least temporarily top of the table with Manchester City not in action until Sunday.

The Italian has been linked with a potential return to former club Juventus this week, with Massimiliano Allegri under pressure after a mixed start to the season in Turin.

But Conte dismissed speculation connecting him with a managerial post he held for three seasons between 2011 and 2014 as "disrespectful" to both him and Allegri.

"It's incredible that in this period and I think this is disrespectful for the Juventus coach and disrespectful for me [when] working for Tottenham," he said.

"We've just started the season. Many times I spoke about this topic and I always said to you I'm happy and enjoying my time with Tottenham.

"I have a great relationship with the owner [chairman, Daniel Levy] and [managing director Fabio] Paratici. I don't see a problem for the future.

"Now it's important to be focussed. We signed a contract because both parties agree to sign this contract. I don't see a problem in this moment. And I don't want in the future to listen to someone speak about this because it's disrespectful to the other coach and to me."

Conte is expected to be without Dejan Kulusevski at the Emirates Stadium after the Swedish wide-player picked up a hamstring injury while on international duty.

