Erik ten Hag says the “next step” for Manchester United is to be more clinical after they edged to a 2-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

United had to withstand a nervy last few minutes after Marcus Rashford had a goal ruled out for handball by the VAR.

Ten Hag felt the goal should have stood and hopes his side can avoid the need for any tense finishes in the future.

"The ball can always come in, but we should have scored already for a third and then it was game over.

“We had many more spaces we didn’t use on the attacking transition and that’s the next step we have to make. Happy with the result of course.

“They’re difficult to score against but we scored two, maybe three, so that’s good.”

The win comes a week after United were thrashed 6-3 by Manchester City.

They rallied past Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League in midweek and are up to fifth in the Premier League after beating Everton.

“We wanted a reaction [from the Man City defeat],” added Ten Hag.

“We got it already in Cyprus and we had to finish this week good and we did. We develop as a team. We have steps to go. There's room for improvement but the first half was quite good. We controlled the game in and out of possession.

"I'm really happy. A long time since Man Utd came back from a setback with a goal to win the game. That's good for belief in this team that they can do it.

"Twice in three days we have to stay composed and stick to the plan and see what can happen. An unlucky situation can change a game but it can't change the plan. You still have to come back. That's what happened today and on Thursday.”

Ronaldo was left out of the starting XI to face Manchester City and didn’t play any part in the game, with Ten Hag saying he didn’t come on out of “respect” to his career.

The 37-year-old got an opportunity from the bench against Everton due to an injury to Anthony Martial.

“It’s clear to say it is a massive performance from the player,” Ten Hag said. “Congratulations to Cristiano, I’m happy for him.

“Also that was his first goal this season in the Premier League so it will help him to score more goals in the coming weeks.”

Ronaldo’s goal was assisted by Casemiro, who was making his first Premier League start since joining from Real Madrid in the summer.

Even though he made a mistake for the opening goal, Casemiro was named man of the match.

“Casemiro will anticipate quickly and we saw during the game how important he is, winning a lot of balls,” said Ten Hag.

“He also played the ball for Ronaldo. He grew into the game.”

