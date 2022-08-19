Jurgen Klopp says he “couldn’t be less interested” in Liverpool’s dominant wins against Manchester United last season, as the two Premier League giants prepare for their latest clash on Monday.

Liverpool thrashed United 5-0 at Old Trafford last October and won the reverse fixture 4-0 at Anfield in April.

Both teams are yet to win a match this season, with United losing against Brighton and Brentford and Liverpool drawing with Fulham and Crystal Palace.

“I couldn’t be less interested in the results from last year,” Klopp told the press. “They are different games and different situations.

"United can change nothing or everything, so we don't know, it is really tricky preparation wise, but it's early in the season and we don't have a lot of info anyway.

“When you play United away, it’s never easy. We’ll have to do our best.”

‘Not easy for Ten Hag’ - Klopp

Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015, replacing Brendan Rodgers in the early part of the season, but it took him four years to win his first trophy, which was the 2019 Champions League.

Erik ten Hag is already facing pressure two games into his new job, as United sit bottom of the Premier League.

Asked about whether he could empathise with the United manager, Klopp says it is not possible to “really compare.”

"I think for me it was easier because I didn't come at the start of the season and didn't have a transfer window,” said Klopp.

"In England, people tend to say 'it's not his team' but I actually thought from day one it was my team, so I felt responsible for all the performances.

"Now you can't really compare it, they are different times. My arrival was seven years ago. It's a long time in football, a lot of things have changed.

"It's not easy, especially when you have to rebuild."

Firmino ready to start after Nunez suspension

Liverpool will be without Darwin Nunez, who was suspended after headbutting Joachim Anderson in the Reds 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace

Nunez will miss the trip to Old Trafford, plus home matches against Bournemouth and Newcastle. The ban could be extended due to the severity of the incident.

It means Roberto Firmino will almost certainly start as Liverpool’s central striker against United, with Klopp also confirming Joe Gomez will start after coming off the bench against Crystal Palace on Monday.

"Bobby [Firmino] has trained as normal and is ready,” said Klopp.

"Of course we spoke to Darwin and he was very disappointed with himself. The things that the centre-half [Andersen] did, he's not the only player in the world doing these kinds of things.

"We've never had a situation like this before while I've been here as far as I know, so I'm not an expert in these talks.

"But it was obvious that he knew. He apologised. We all make mistakes."

