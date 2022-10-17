Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have condemned supporters who allegedly threw coins at Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola at Anfield on Sunday.

Ad

Premier League Guardiola: Anfield crowd tried to target me with objects 15 HOURS AGO

“Next time we will do it better. It didn’t get me. They try it again next year,” said the City boss sarcastically.

“All these coins, they tried, but didn’t get it. They got the coach years ago.”

In 2018, City's team bus had objects thrown at it on arrival at Anfield ahead of a Champions League match.

Told about Guardiola’s comments in his post-match press conference, Liverpool manager Klopp said: “Oh, horrible. I am sorry. I apologise for that.

“I had no idea about it. It never should happen, never.”

Liverpool added in a statement: “We are aware of an incident involving objects being thrown into the technical area at today’s game.

“This is totally unacceptable behaviour and not the standards of behaviour we expect at Anfield.

“This incident will be fully investigated using CCTV and those found guilty will be punished, including a lifetime ban from Anfield Stadium and a possible football banning order.”

Liverpool also condemned "vile" chanting from the away end, which was reportedly related to the Heysel and Hillsborough disasters.

"We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today's game at Anfield," the club said in a statement.

"We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters.

Klopp: "How can you not whistle that foul?!"

"We are working with the relevant authorities and we will also work with Manchester City in order to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether.”

Merseyside Police have said they are "working closely" with both clubs to investigate the incidents at Anfield.

"We have been made aware that offensive behaviour had taken place during the Liverpool v Manchester City game, and that offensive graffiti was sprayed in the away section," said a police statement.

"Such behaviour will not be tolerated, and we are working with both clubs to identify and bring to justice anyone found responsible for committing offensive behaviour."

The game was decided in the 76th minute when Salah spun away from Joao Cancelo and finished past Ederson.

City, who are four points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, had earlier seen a Foden goal ruled out for a foul by Erling Haaland on Fabinho.

Guardiola was unhappy with the decision to penalise Haaland.

“This is Anfield,” he said. “The referee spoke with my assistant and Jurgen before the game and said, ‘today I won’t make fouls’ and all the game was play on, play on, play on, except the goal we scored.

“The crowd and everything, many years we come here. We lost because we made a mistake and play one of the best teams in the world. It is so tight and the margins are so fine.”

Liverpool are up into eighth after the win, 14 points behind Arsenal having played a game less.

Klopp’s side are in action in midweek when they host West Ham while City are without a game after their fixture against Arsenal was postponed.

Arsenal are instead playing PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League, a game which was originally scheduled for September but was called off due to policing demands after the Queen’s death.

Premier League Liverpool's Konate in doubt for Premier League clash with Manchester City YESTERDAY AT 17:19