Leeds’ match with Arsenal in the Premier League was temporarily suspended after power problems at Elland Road.

Just moments after the match kicked off, referee Chris Kavanagh halted the match and consulted managers Jesse Marsch and Mikel Arteta. The issue appeared to be with the officials’ communication systems.

Ad

After a delay of over half an hour, the players returned to the pitch for a reduced warm-up.

Premier League Liverpool's Konate in doubt for Premier League clash with Manchester City 21 HOURS AGO

More to follow.

Premier League 'Put some pressure on' - Redknapp praises Spurs but backs Arsenal in title race A DAY AGO