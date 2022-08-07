Brighton won at Old Trafford for the first time in their history after an outstanding performance to produce a 2-1 win against Manchester United.

The visitors raced into a two-goal lead in the first half with two superbly constructed moves that were finished off by Pascal Gross.

After a flat first half United came into the game more in the second period, creating two good chances that were missed by Marcus Rashford.

The home side reduced the deficit with 20 minutes to go thanks to an own goal from Alexis Mac Allister, but Brighton held on for a deserved victory.

TALKING POINT

It’s a long road. If it wasn’t obvious beforehand that resurrecting Manchester United’s fortunes would take more than just recruiting an up-and-coming manager, it surely will be now. After being outfoxed today by Graham Potter’s well-drilled Brighton side, the path back to the top for United still resembles the multi-state American road trip it did last season.

The pain points are still the same – a startlingly obvious lack of quality at full-back and the base of the midfield, and as a result a complete inability to control the tempo and direction of a game in the modern Premier League.

Another problem is what to do with Cristiano Ronaldo, though that will surely be taken out of United’s hands by the player in the next few weeks.

The club need more reinforcements and quickly if Project Ten Hag is to get any early momentum. Though even if the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Benjamin Sesko do arrive, this turnaround is clearly going to take a significant amount of time.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – PASCAL GROSS (BRIGHTON)

You could have a made a case for any one of five Brighton players today. With his incisive running, smart game management and two crucial goals though, the nod goes to Gross on a landmark day for Brighton.

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester United: De Gea 6; Dalot 5, Maguire 6, Martinez 5, Shaw 5; McTominay 5, Fred 6; Sancho 6, Fernandes 6, Rashford 5; Eriksen 6…Subs: Ronaldo 6, Malacia 6, van de Beek 6; Elanga 6, Garnacho 6

Brighton and Hove Albion: Sanchez 7; Veltman 7, Dunk 7, Webster 6; March 7, Mac Allister 6, Caicedo 7, Trossard 7; Gross 8, Lallana 6; Welbeck 7…Subs: Lampety 6, Colwill 6, Mwepu 6, Undav 6

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

7’ BIG CHANCE! Sancho slides a pass through to McTominay in the right of the area. McTominay's cross deflects to Fernandes on the penalty spot, who has time and an open look but blazes his immediate shot high over the bar.

30’ GOAL! MANCHESTER UNITED 0 BRIGHTON 1 (GROSS 30) They've deserved this. Trossard slides a glorious pass through to Welbeck, beating United's offside trap. Welbeck squares it across goal, Lallana and Shaw both miss it and Gross arrives at the back post to tuck it home.

39’ GOAL! MANCHESTER UNITED 0 BRIGHTON 2 (GROSS 39) Well, well, it's two! Brighton break, and March cuts in from the right and shoots low to the far corner. De Gea palms it out and it drops to Gross, six yards out, who drives it into the roof of the net!

48’ CHANCE! Brighton win it high, and work it out to Trossard on the left. He crosses to Welbeck, who heads high and wide from eight yards out. That could have been game over.

60’ GREAT SAVE! United spring Ronaldo down the right. He squares it to an open Rashford in the box, who must score but is denied by a sprawling block from Sanchez! The flag then goes up but looking at the replays, Ronaldo was onside when he went through and it would have counted.

68’ GOAL! MANCHESTER UNITED 1 (MAC ALLISTER O.G. 68) BRIGHTON 2 The corner is whipped to the back post, where Sanchez flaps and the ball hits Dalot and rolls down his body and towards goal. Mac Allister and Sanchez play the ball off each other when trying to hack it clear, and it trickles over the line! After a long VAR review, it stands.

87’ CHANCE! A United corner finds Martinez at the back post. He shoots across goal, and a sensational sliding block from Dunk averts the danger.

KEY STATS

Brighton’s victory was their first at Old Trafford in fifteen attempts in all competitions.

