Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips could miss the 2022 Qatar World Cup with a shoulder problem that could require surgery.

The 26-year-old was not in the squad for City’s 3-0 win over Wolves on Saturday afternoon, though he did feature for the side on Wednesday against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Ad

Phillips joined City from Leeds United in the summer and had been a regular starter for England under manager Gareth Southgate.

Premier League 'No question' - Ferdinand makes Haaland Ballon d'Or prediction AN HOUR AGO

He will miss England’s upcoming Nations League games against Italy and Germany, and the BBC reports that City are considering sending him for shoulder surgery.

With the World Cup just nine weeks away, any lengthy spell on the sidelines may mean he automatically misses the tournament and if he does return in time, his fitness could be in doubt.

So far this season he has played only three times for City with appearances that come to just 14 minutes in total.

Premier League 'He sets the standard' - Man City's captain consistent De Bruyne impresses again 3 HOURS AGO