Miguel Almiron scored twice to help Newcastle United earn their second Premier League win of the season by thrashing 10-man Fulham 4-1 at Craven Cottage.

The visitors got off to a disastrous start when Nathaniel Chalobah saw red after eight minutes for a dangerous tackle on Sean Longstaff.

Newcastle quickly took advantage, as three minutes later Callum Wilson opened the scoring from close range to mark his return from injury in style.

A wonderful Almiron volley doubled the hosts’ lead after 33 minute before Longstaff ended the game as a contest on the brink of halftime by knocking in a rebound.

Almiron added his second after the break by finishing from a cross, before Bobby Decordova-Reid headed in a late consolation for the hosts.

It was Fulham’s first home defeat of the season and the result saw them leapfrogged by Newcastle in the table.

The Magpies are now seventh on 11 points, ahead of the eight-placed Londoners on goal difference.

Everton fought back from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 at St. Mary’s and record back-to-back Premier League victories.

Joe Aribo put Saints in front early in the second half, but the Toffees responded with two goals in two minutes from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil.

It was the first time this season that Frank Lampard’s side have scored more than one goal in a game, and continued a good recent run.

Everton are now unbeaten in six games, although four of those were draws.

The result lifted them up to 11th place on 10 points, while Saints are down in 16th on seven points after losing three on the trot.

Bournemouth’s unbeaten run in the Premier League now stands at four games after a dull 0-0 draw with Brentford.

Interim manager Gary O’Neil has overseen three draws and one win since taking over in the wake of a 9-0 thrashing against Liverpool.

The Cherries had a penalty appeal waved away in the first half, while Bees striker Ivan Toney missed the best chance of the game when he fired over from close range after the break.

Both sides remain in mid-table; Brentford are 10th with 10 points and Bournemouth are in 12th with nine points.

