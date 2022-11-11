Miguel Almiron has explained that Jack Grealish’s comments have not been responsible for his rapid upturn in form this season.

The Paraguayan has scored eight goals in 14 Premier League appearances, and played a huge role in Newcastle’s excellent start to the season.

Eddie Howe’s side currently sit third in the table and have won each of their last four league games, with Almiron scoring in all of those four victories.

His exploits secured him a Premier League Player of the Month and Goal of the Month double, following a stunning volley in the 4-1 win at Fulham on October 1.

Howe also claimed the Manager of the Month award in a stellar October for the Magpies, and Almiron was keen to reject the suggestions that Grealish’s comments played a part in his resurgence.

"No, I don't think anything Jack Grealish said has got anything to do with the great form and the performances we've been showing as a group," he told Sky Sports.

"Jack is a great player and I wish him all the best, as I always do. But this success is down to work, more work and even more hard work."

Almiron’s form is in sharp contrast to last season, where he managed only six goals in 39 outings, as he has already bettered that tally this campaign.

Grealish made the disparaging comments about Almiron during Manchester City’s title-winning parade in May.

He was asked by team-mate Bernardo Silva what the secrets were in the 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa, which secured City the trophy on the final day of the season.

He tongue-in-cheekily replied: “There were two. Riyad [Mahrez], take him off the pitch, as soon as possible. He played like Almiron.

“Secondly, he [Bernardo Silva] has been so good this season, but get him off the pitch.”

The comments have come back to haunt Grealish, who has scored just once in 16 appearances across all competitions for City this season.

Grealish’s focus is now on a match at home to Brentford in the Saturday 12.30pm kick-off at the Etihad, while Almiron and Newcastle prepare to host Chelsea at 5.30pm the same day.

A win for the Magpies would move them nine points ahead of Graham Potter’s side, who are reeling from back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and City in the league and Carabao Cup respectively.

The Blues are already five points adrift of the top four, albeit with a game in hand over Tottenham.

