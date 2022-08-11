FA Cup winners Liverpool have confirmed that they have signed talented young midfielder Harvey Elliott to a new contract that will run until 2027.
Elliott, 19, joined Liverpool from Fulham in the summer of 2019, and after a loan spell with Blackburn Rovers in the 2020-21 season, he became a part of Jurgen Klopp's first-team squad, often featuring off the bench.
He looked set to take a step forward ahead of last season, only for an ankle injury to check his progress. He did, however, return to action in the second-half of the season and his progress has been rewarded with a new contract.
