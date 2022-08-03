Premier League players will stop taking the knee before every match, instead targeting specific fixtures for the anti-racism gesture.

It is hoped the new approach will have a greater impact, with the decision reached after talks led by the 20 top-flight captains.

Players across sport started taking a knee in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, which rose to international attention following the fatal arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The gesture will now be seen at select matches, including the FA Cup and EFL Cup finals, the first and last gameweeks of the season and matches during the No Room For Racism campaign.

Bournemouth are not expected to take the knee at all next season, having stopped the gesture in February 2021.

The new Premier League season kicks off on Friday as Crystal Palace host Arsenal.

