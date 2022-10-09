Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United’s players cannot play a pressing game over long periods, highlighting a damning statistic from this season.

Erik ten Hag’s sides have historically been renowned for their pressing tactics, but Ferdinand feels United have failed to replicate this in the majority of their games this term.

In Ajax’s 2021/22 title-winning campaign, Ten Hag’s side ranked first in 'possession won in the final third per 90 minutes' - 7.6 times in the Dutch Eredivisie.

That impressive statistic was backed up in the Champions League, as the Amsterdam outfit were ranked second, winning possession eight times per 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, United sit much lower down in the Premier League rankings using the same statistic, sitting down in 14th out of 20 teams.

“One of the big talking points in this [United] team is that ten Hag’s Ajax team were the best at pressing and winning the ball in the final third. Here in the Premier League they're 14th,” Ferdinand told BT Sport ahead of United’s match away at Everton.

“In pre-season, he [Ten Hag] saw something. I heard something about the coaches saying how impressed they were with the front players, and that they were great talents. But when you go into a season, you see the minerals of the players, and what happens when the going gets tough.

“These players have proven they can't do it [pressing] over long periods. They can do it in fits and starts, but top teams work on it every single week. This team hasn't done it and they have to prove they can to this manager.”

Ten Hag’s side headed into the showdown at Goodison Park following a 6-3 derby day drubbing at Manchester City and an unconvincing 3-2 win away at Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League.

They got off to the worst possible start after Alex Iwobi fired Everton in front with a superb long-range strike, before Antony levelled the scores with a fine left-footed finish.

Anthony Martial, who appeared to injure himself in the warm-up, was withdrawn and replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo, who put the Red Devils in front just before half-time with his 700th goal at club level.

