Son Heung-min cut an emotional figure after ending his goal drought with a sensational hat-trick off the bench during Tottenham's 6-2 demolition of Leicester City , admitting "I always felt like I disappointed the team".

The South Korean was introduced in the 59th minute with the match poised at 3-2. Two sensational long-range strikes and one simpler finish from inside the box later, Spurs, and Son were flying high.

Speaking after the match, Son was visibly delighted to have broken his goal drought so emphatically.

He told Sky Sports: "My frustrations are going away."

Indeed, Son had endured a frustrating start to the season, having piled on 17 shots without scoring. Before his goals against Leicester, Son had taken more shots without scoring than any other player in the league.

Son was frank in his assessment of his season so far.

He said: "It was a tough moment and I was really frustrated to be honest. Of course it's the goals as well, but it's the way I played. I could do much better than what I did.

"The last couple of games and the start of the season... I was disappointed. Of course the team was doing really, really good but individually I was not really, really happy."

On his slow start, he continued: "I was a little bit unlucky. I could have scored against West Ham [1-1 draw in August] but he [Thilo Kehrer] scored an own goal.

"I hit twice the post and crossbar which is unlucky and I was really disappointed with this. The goal was coming and I was not worried about it."

For Son, the concern was not for his own goal scoring record, but for the fans and his team mates.

"I get emotional to be honest. I always felt like I disappointed the team and I disappointed the crowd," he said.

"Even when I don't score, they were always supporting me. Every time when I play here and our away games. I'm really glad having this amazing support behind me."

The forward was on the verge of tears by the end of the interview, underlining the importance of his relationship with the Tottenham fans and his team-mates, as well as the relief of breaking his duck.

Manager Antonio Conte had been reluctant to take Son out of the line-up, even as he struggled for form. Against Leicester he was benched for the first time, and he entered the match with a point to prove.

Son's first two goals of the season were brilliant long-range strikes which have become something of a trademark for him. Asked about it, Son admitted that it is an area he feels comfortable shooting from.

He said: "I like to shoot in this position. Even when I was a kid. Even now I try to practice from this position."

Typically a player who easily beats expected goals, Son had created 1.8 expected goals with his shots before kick-off against Leicester. Only Brighton's Solly March had a higher total without scoring at least once.

The hat-trick against Leicester takes Son's total to 96 Premier League goals and 134 in all competitions. He is now Tottenham's eighth highest scorer, having moved ahead of 1951 First Division champion Len Duquemin and 1960s legend Alan Gilzean.

Spurs head into the international break unbeaten in the Premier League, and sit second - level on points with Manchester City - at least until Sunday, when Arsenal face Brentford.

