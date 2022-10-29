Tottenham came back from two goals down before claiming an incredible 3-2 win against Bournemouth.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte made several changes to the side that endured Champions League heartbreak earlier in the week, and it was looking like they would drop points once again until they turned the match around.

Bournemouth were rewarded for their strong start to the game with a great counter attack as Dominic Solanke found Marcus Tavernier, who picked out Kieffer Moore in the middle to slot the ball into the bottom corner.

Spurs continued to struggle before the Cherries doubled their lead when Moore got on the end of an Adam Smith cross to head the ball off the bar and into the net.

Ryan Sessegnon was about to be taken off, but he gave Spurs hope as his deflected effort went in at the far post after 57 minutes. Then, Ben Davies headed in from a corner to set up a thrilling final 17 minutes.

It was all Spurs and another corner saw Rodrigo Bentancur pick up the pieces in the middle of the box before slotting the ball into the net in the 92nd minute to give Spurs three points.

Spurs remain third, two points ahead of Newcastle who thrashed Aston Villa 4-0.

Eddie Howe’s men were frustrated for the first 45 minutes but Ashley Young’s handball gave Newcastle a penalty.

Callum Wilson went straight down the middle deep into stoppage time in the first-half, which was interrupted by an injury for Emiliano Martinez.

Wilson scored his second after Kieran Trippier put the ball back into box following a corner, which an unmarked Wilson headed down into the net.

He nearly had a hat-trick two minutes later but was denied by goalkeeper Robin Olsen, only for Joelinton to knock in the rebound.

Then, Miguel Almiron made it six goals from six league games after he curled one in from outside of the box.

Wolves remain in the relegation zone after holding onto a 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Ben Mee put the Bees in front with a sensational scissor kick, but Wolves were level two minutes later when captain Ruben Neves curled the ball into the corner of the net.

There was some late red card drama when Diego Costa was sent off in the last minute for moving his head towards Mee as the pair were holding onto each other.

Crystal Palace took a deserved 1-0 win over Southampton thanks to Odsonne Edouard’s first-half goal to move up to 10th on an eventful afternoon in the Premier League.

