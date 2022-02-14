Raphael Varane has explained one of the main differences between himself and Paul Pogba, suggesting that his Manchester United team-mate is “more impulsive and more energetic” in contrast to his cool and collected leadership style.

Having graduated from France’s youth teams together and shared the same pitch as Les Bleus won the World Cup in 2018, Varane and Pogba were close friends long before the former moved to Old Trafford at the start of the season.

Few players know Pogba better than his compatriot, with the pair making their senior international debuts in the same game against Georgia back in 2013.

Pogba has previously compared Varane to “water in the storm”, while admitting that he is more like “fire”. Asked about their contrasting personalities in an interview with Inside United, the club’s official magazine, Varane said: “I think there [are] different leadership [styles].

“Paul is more impulsive and more energetic. I am more calm and more analytical and practical [with] things.

“There are different points of view. I think it’s important to have, in a team, these different leaderships.”

Pogba and Varane have started United’s last three games in a row, but the team have gone through a sticky patch despite their run in the starting line-up. Having featured as Ralf Rangnick’s side crashed out of the FA Cup to Middlesbrough they have since battled through draws against Burnley and Southampton, with Pogba scoring at Turf Moor.

Asked about how the Premier League compares to La Liga, where he spent a decade with Real Madrid, Varane said: “The intensity is very different. The pace of the game is [at] a really high level.

“It’s a great experience. I like the atmosphere around the stadiums. I like the mentality.

“It’s very intense but always in good spirit and very positive. This experience for me is great.”

When it was put to him that even teams in the lower reaches of the table can be difficult to beat, it was little surprise that Varane agreed. “The games are very difficult,” he said. “You can’t be relaxed. You can be winning a game and you know, if you have 10 minutes to play, anything can happen.

“I think it’s the best league in the world and the intensity is absolutely amazing. Every team has players with top quality.

“Tactically, it’s a very high level and there are a lot of players and coaches from everywhere. So it’s a mix about different cultures and different styles of players and of mentality.

“I think that is why the league is top because it’s the best from everywhere, you know?”

Beyond his friendship with Pogba, Varane suggested that there is still a good atmosphere in the dressing room at Old Trafford despite a tricky season. “It’s very good [getting to know my team-mates],” he said. “I think I knew Manchester United, it’s like a family and that’s my feeling.

“I feel like I’m in a family, you know? My relationship with my team-mates is very good and, like I say, I like the mentality here.

“I feel good, you know, with my team-mates, we have good relations.”

He also pledged to do his utmost to live up to the legacy of the French players who graced the club during the Sir Alex Ferguson era, with Eric Cantona, Fabian Barthez and Patrice Evra among his most notable predecessors. “It’s an honour to be among these great players,” he said. “I will try to do my best and I just want to enjoy it.

“I’m happy to have this connection with the club and the fans… I came here to help the club win trophies and to enjoy [it] with the fans and to play as well as possible.”

