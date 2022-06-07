Real Madrid appear to have won the battle to sign highly-rated France star Aurelien Tchouameni following reports the Champions League winners have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with the midfielder.

The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young talents in Europe and was believed to be the subject of interest from Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Ad

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side look set to secure the Monaco ace’s signature after the Athletic revealed Los Blancos have agreed a package worth in excess of €100 million.

UEFA Women's Championship Hegerberg named in Norway squad for Euro 2022 after international absence 3 HOURS AGO

The two teams are now attempting to conclude the necessary paperwork and complete the regulatory procedures prior to making any official announcement.

According to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, PSG were willing to offer more to recruit his services but bowed out of the running at the weekend to leave Real clear to work on a contract that will run until 2027.

Tchouameni was an integral part of Monaco’s midfield last term, making 35 league appearances as the club finished third in Ligue 1. He also chipped in with three goals and two assists as well as featuring a further 11 times in European competitions.

Regarded as a tenacious figure with the ability and energy to operate in a box-to-box capacity, Tchouameni’s displays inevitably caught the attention of Didier Deschamps and led to him gaining a regular spot in the France squad. The youngster made his senior debut for Les Bleus back in September 2021 and already has 10 caps for his country as he continues his impressive ascent up the football ladder.

Tchouameni will leave Monaco after 95 appearances for the side from the Principality having joined them from his boyhood club, Bordeaux in January 2020.

Real Madrid confirm Rudiger signing on free transfer from Chelsea

UEFA Nations League Racist abuse adds 'another layer' to England shootouts, says Southgate 5 HOURS AGO