FIFA and UEFA have banned Russia from competing in international competition, meaning they will not be able to compete at either the men's World Cup in Qatar or the women's Euro 2022 in England.

"FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice," read the joint statement

Ad

The decision provoked quite the reaction, with Gary Lineker calling it the “right call”.

Premier League Leeds confirm ex-Leipzig boss Marsch as head coach 22 MINUTES AGO

Lineker had previously lamented FIFA’s perceived lack of action.

The decision came after pressure mounted on the governing bodies to act, and the delay in announcing the decision drew some criticism.

FIFPRO had previously called for the suspension of the Russian Football Federation.

It was reported that a recommendation from the International Olympic Committee had paved the way for FIFA and UEFA to act.

The decision meant that Spartak Moscow were barred from contesting their Europa League last-16 encounter with RB Leipzig, who would now progress to the quarter-final stage.

Meanwhile, the decision to remove an avenue of soft power was widely commended.

Football Russian clubs and teams cast out of football, including World Cup, as FIFA, UEFA act 2 HOURS AGO