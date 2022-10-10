Sarina Wiegman says she has not signed a new deal as England manager, but feels “very valued” in the role.

Wiegman took on the position in September 2021 and has enjoyed remarkable success, going 23 games unbeaten, including winning Euro 2022.

It has been reported that she has already agreed a new contract until 2027.

However, speaking ahead of England’s game against Czech Republic on Tuesday, she said: “No I haven’t signed a new contract.

“I already have a contract until 2025 and we had good conversations. I am very happy with the contract I have. I feel very valued. We have, hopefully, a couple of more tournaments until that time.

“It’s very comfortable at the moment and we are all happy. I am happy, the team is happy, the FA is happy and I just hope we will keep it that way.”

USA head coach Vlatko Andonovski said afterwards that England have an “incredible squad” and will be among the favourites for glory next summer.

“It’s not a lot of pressure, I would have expected him to say that,” reflected Wiegman.

“I think a lot of our other competitors will say that. They did that a lot during the summer too, to put pressure on us. They were saying we had to win.

“Well, we really wanted to win and we had to play well. That’s what we had to do and that’s what we wanted to do every time. That’s what we can control. We try to get better all the time and then we’ll see what that brings us.”

England face Czech Republic in a friendly, having already qualified for the 2023 World Cup.

"We just try to play well and that's what we do every time," added Wiegman.

"We control what we can control and try to get better all the time. We have 10 months to prepare for the World Cup and a chance tomorrow to have another good game."

England will play their final two games of 2022 against Japan and Norway in November.

