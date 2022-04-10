AC Milan dropped precious points for the second time in a week after a goalless draw at Torino on Sunday night.

Milan were far from their fluid best and struggled to create against a resolute Torino backline.

Ad

Torino went close to making the breakthrough through Mergim Vojvoda but the Kosovan international was brilliantly denied by Mike Maignan.

Transfers City lead Real in race for Haaland, United have no chance - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 05:19

Sandro Tonali squandered two second-half chances for the visitors but ultimately the leaders were unable to create enough chances to have any chance of taking the three points.

The result keeps Milan top of Serie A by a point but opens the door for Inter and Napoli who sit two-points adrift of Stefano Pioli's men.

TALKING POINT - Will the past week come back to haunt Milan?

Two goalless draws in a week have all-but wiped out Milan's advantage over Inter and Napoli in the race for the Scudetto. Milan still lead the way with a two-point lead but Inter will reclaim top spot should they win their game in hand. Milan were expected to take six points from the two games against Bologna and Torino and with some tricky-looking games in the title run-in, could this week prove pivotal if Stefano Pioli's men miss out on the title?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Gleison Bremer

The Brazilian defender's stock is continuing to rise after another man-of-the-match performance. No defender averages more interceptions in Serie A than the Torino man which was encapsulated by his match-saving tackle on Junior Messias in added time. An excellent reader of the game, the future is bright for the 25-year-old.

PLAYER RATINGS

Torino: Berisha 6, Zima 6, Bremer 8, Rodriguez 6, Singo 6, Lukic 6, Ricci 6, Vojvoda 7, Pobega 7, Brekalo 6, Belotti 6. Subs: Izzo 6, Aina 5, Pellegri 6, Buongiorno n/a, Seck n/a.

AC Milan: Maignan 7, Calabria 6, Kalulu 7, Tomori 6, Hernandez 7, Kessie 6, Tonali 7, Saelemaekers 6, Diaz 5, Leao 7, Giroud 5. Subs: Messias 6, Krunic n/a, Gabbia n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

24' BERISHA SAVES DOWN LOW Torino 'keeper Berisha makes a good save from Calabria's curling effort. The first clear attempt on goal so far this evening.

33' RICCI SQUANDERS CHANCE Ricci is put through on goal for Torino but lacks composure at the key moment and fires well wide of Maignan's goal. A poor effort.

50' WHAT A SAVE BY MAIGNAN! A stunning strike from Vojvoda from the edge of the area is bettered by Maignan's save as the Frenchman tips his effort over the bar. A wonderful passage of play.

73' BERISHA DENIES TONALI Tonali's strike from the edge of the box is well saved by the Torino shot-stopper

75' SIDE NETTING FOR BELOTTI Belotti runs clear but shoots into the side netting on the angle.

KEY STAT

Serie A Milan held at home by Bologna, move point clear at top of Serie A 04/04/2022 AT 17:58