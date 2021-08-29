Olivier Giroud made a dream start to life at AC Milan as he scored twice on his home debut to help the Rossoneri to a 4-1 victory over Cagliari.

Around 40,000 fans were back in attendance at Milan's iconic San Siro stadium, and they were treated to a special opening first-half in which there were five goals scored, the opener an absolute beauty when after 12 minutes, Sandro Tonali curled a free-kick past Boris Radunovic at his near post.

Alessandro Deiola restored parity three minutes later, but less than 120 seconds after that, Rafael Leao's heavily deflected effort off team-mate Brahim Diaz restored the home side's lead.

By that stage, confidence was flowing through Milan's veins and they looked likely to score every time their attackers poured forward.

Giroud marked his big night with a well-taken goal after Diaz turned provider, and two minutes before the break, the Frenchman scored his brace, this time from the penalty spot after Kevin Strootman was adjudged to have handled inside the box by VAR.

With the points already in the bag, Stefano Pioli's side took their foot off the gas after the restart which resulted in a more tepid encounter.

That said, only a crucial intervention from 35-year-old Diego Godin denied Giroud his hat-trick, while at the opposite end, Mike Maignan had to be alert to keep out Charis Lykgiannis' free-kick on the line.

The victory ensures Milan stay perfect with six points as they move up to fourth in the early Serie A table.

TALKING POINT - Giroud makes his mark in Milan

On a week in which the 34-year-old was omitted from Didier Deschamps' France squad, Giroud grabs the headlines for a spectacular home debut in front of a raucous San Siro.

The French boss insisted the former Chelsea striker needed to "continue to perform" if he's to win his place back. If this performance is anything to by, Giroud has nothing to fret about.

Indeed it appears he has taken to life in Serie A like a duck to water. Surrounded by young and creative players to do the running, Giroud will always find himself in goalscoring positions, and his experience and finesse should enable him to score 15-plus league goals this season.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Brahim Diaz (AC Milan)

The headlines belong to Giroud, but Diaz - who has rejoined Milan for another season-long loan from Real Madrid - made the hosts tick with an energetic and creative display, continually driving his side forward with menacing central runs and playing all the right passes.

PLAYER RATINGS

Milan: Maignan 6, Calabria 7, Kjaer 7, Tomori 6, Theo Hernandez 7, Krunic 6, Tonali 7, Saelemaekers 7, Brahim Diaz 9*, Leao 8, Giroud 8.. subs: Bennacur 5, Florenzi 5, Rebic 5, Maldini N/A, Castillejo N/A.

Cagliari: Radunovic 5, Ceppitelli 5, Godin 5, Carboni 5, Nandez 5, Marin 5, Strootman 4, Deiola 5, Dalbert 4, Joao Pedro 5, Pavoletti 5.. subs: Zappa 5, Lykgiannis 5, Farius 5, Pereiro N/A Ceter N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

12' - GOAL! AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari (Sandro Tonali): Oh, that is gorgeous! Tonali gets his free-kick up and over the wall and it has enough dip on it to come back down as it nestles into the corner of the net, beating Radunovic at his near post!

15' - GOAL! AC Milan 1-1 Cagliari (Alessandro Deiola): Milan concede for the first time this season as Cagliari peg them back almost immediately! Joao Pedro shapes up to shoot but instead floats a lovely ball into the box and Deiola's header finds its way into the corner of the goal despite Maignan getting a hand to it!

17' - GOAL! AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari (Brahim Diaz): A huge stroke of luck for Milan as Diaz restores their lead with a heavily deflected shot that wrong foots Radunovic! Three goals in five minutes!

24' - GOAL! AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari (Olivier Giroud): On his home debut, Giroud opens his account in Serie A! Milan carve open the visitors' defence so easily. The charge is led by Diaz, Cagliari retreat, and he rolls a perfectly-weighted pass into the feet of Giroud, who finishes with a lovely shot using the outside of his boot.

43' - GOAL! AC Milan 4-1 Cagliari (Olivier Giroud, pen): The goalkeeper almost gets a hand to it but Giroud has his second as he sticks it into the bottom corner. A dream start to life in Milan for the Frenchman!

68' - Close! Leao takes a raking pass down with beautiful control on his chest before rolling it across the face of goal for Giroud... but Godin makes a vital interception to divert it behind for a corner!

79' - Good save! Maignan is alert to push Lykgiannis' free-kick effort wide of goal. That was sneaking in and VAR had to check if the ball had crossed the line!

KEY STAT

Olivier Giroud is the15th Frenchman to have found the net for AC Milan in the Serie A; the Rossoneri are the side with the most French different scorers in the competition.

