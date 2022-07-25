Paul Pogba’s return to Juventus has already run into trouble after the club revealed he had injured his meniscus.

Pogba made his first Juve appearance in six years in a 2-0 win over Mexican side Chivas Guadalajara in a friendly in Las Vegas on Friday.

“Following the pain reported in his right knee, Paul Pogba was subjected to radiological investigations which revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus [a shock absorbing pad of cartilage in the knee],” the club reported.

“In the next few hours he will undergo a specialist orthopedic consultation. Therefore, he will not take part in the trip to Dallas to continue treatment.”

Pogba only completed his return to the Serie A giants on a free transfer from Manchester United earlier in July. He was beset with injury problems last season at Old Trafford.

