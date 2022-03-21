Paulo Dybala is set to sensationally leave Juventus as a free agent at the end of the season after a breakdown in new contract talks.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Dybala will leave 'I Bianconeri' after the club backtracked on their initial proposal, which included an €8m plus €2m net salary until 2026.

The Argentine is disgruntled with the new terms and is open to moving to another club, with the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona and Manchester City linked to his signature.

It follows on from a meeting held between Dybala’s agent and the Juventus hierarchy this morning, where the club’s stance on this issue became clear.

Dybala has scored 13 goals across 29 appearances in all competitions and most recently found the net in a 2-0 win over Salernitana on Sunday.

Massimiliano Allergri spoke about the good relationship he has with Dybala, but previously admitted that his striker’s future was uncertain in an interview with DAZN Italia.

“The rapport with Paulo and all the players is good. There are some exchanges of opinion, I am always rather direct, but I am like this for the good of the players, who know they have my faith and admiration,” he said in quotes published by the Daily Express

“I don’t know if he will be a Juventus player or not, that is a matter for the club. We often talk with the club, it’s not just Paulo whose contract is running down, but also Bernardeschi, De Sciglio, Perin and Cuadrado.”

Dybala may have hoped to go away with his country on international duty for the impending break in the club football calendar, but head coach Lionel Scaloni has omitted him from his squad to face Venezuela and Ecuador.

Scaloni’s side host Venezuela on March 25 before travelling to Ecuador five days later, having already secured their place at this year’s finals in Qatar.

Dybala’s next outing a Juventus shirt could be when the side hosts Inter Milan on April 3.

