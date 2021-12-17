Inter Milan extended their lead at the top of the Serie A table to four points after victory against Salernitana.

Ivan Perisic broke the deadlockion the 11th minute. The Croatian climbed highest to head Hakan Calhanoglu’s corner in at the near post.

Inter enjoyed the majority of possession and had a string of good chances in the first half to put the game to bed, but struggled to punish Vincenzo Fiorillo in the hosts’ net.

The visitors' lead was doubled just after the half-hour mark though. Edin Dzeko played an inviting ball across the box into Denzel Dumfries’s path and his first-time effort crashed off the bar, but crossed the line before bouncing back out.

Alexis Sanchez put the game to bed than ten minutes into the second half. The Chilean picked up the ball on the halfway line and after a string of quick passes between Dzeko and Calhanoglu, managed to get beyond the dazzled Salernitana back four to finish the move off and slot home the third.

Lautaro Martinez added a fourth for Inter in the 77th minute. He capitalised on a scrappy bit of play inside the Salernitana box and lashed the loose ball into the bottom left corner from the centre of the penalty area, and Roberto Gagliardini put gloss on the scoreline with the fifth.

TALKING POINT - INTER GO FOUR POINTS CLEAR

With only four points between first and fourth before kick-off, Inter Milan picked up another crucial three points on the road ahead of what is set to be a monster of a title race.

Despite how the remaining fixtures play out this weekend, Inter will head into the final game before the winter break at the top of the tree.

The goal difference is in Simone Inzaghi’s side’s favour too. Another big scoreline for Inter sees them end the night with a positive goal difference of 33, whilst second-place rivals AC Milan can only boast +17.

MAN OF THE MATCH - HAKAN CALHANOGLU

He didn’t manage to get himself on the scoresheet, but Hakan Calhanoglu was all over the pitch, registering two assists to set Inter Milan on their way to a four-point gap at the summit of Serie A.

Calhanoglu found himself involved in almost everything going forward, and played a big part in Alexis Sanchez's goal that sealed all three points for the league leaders.

PLAYER RATINGS

SALERNITANA: Fiorillo 5, Ribery 6, Coulibaly 5, Ranieri 5, Kastanos 5, Obi 6, Gyomber 5, Simy 5, Bogdan 5, Gagliolo 6, Delli Carri 4

Subs: Jaroszynski 4, Schiavone 5, Djuric 5, Gondo 5, Zortea N/A

INTER MILAN: Handanovic 6, D'Ambrosio 6, De Virij 7, Bastoni 6, Dumfries 7, Barella 6, Brozovic 7, Calhanoglu 7*, Perisic 7, Dzeko 6, Alexis 7

Subs: Gagliardini 7, Lautaro 7, Kolarov N/A, Vidal 6, Dimarco 6

KEY MOMENTS

5’ Chance for Dzeko! Alexis Sanchez helps a lofted ball on into the path of Edin Dzeko who makes a run beyond the defence, but he can't quite get the ball under control and is dispossessed before he could pull the trigger.

11’ GOAL! Salernitana 0-1 Inter Milan (Perisic) - Ivan Perisic heads home from the corner and Inter take the lead!

13’ Big chance! Denzel Dumfries' one-on-one effort is tipped wide by Vincenzo Fiorillo.

14’ Chance for Inter. Perisic makes the run down the left-wing and puts in a cross for Dzeko, who heads it wide at the near post.

30’ Big chance Salernitana! Ribery plays a clever ball to Obi who is at an angle, but gets a shot away which is beaten out by Handanovic! That came from nothing.

30’ GOAL! Salernitana 0-2 Inter Milan (Dumfries) - The Netherlands international gets his first goal for Inter! Perisic plays in a superb ball to the arriving Dumfries who fires the ball against the crossbar which crosses the line before bouncing back out. From one wing-back to another!

40’ Big chance Dzeko! He's claiming a foul but realistically, he's just missed an open goal! The corner is swung in and completely clears the goalkeeper's head, drops to Dzeko at the back post, but he heads it wide.

52’ GOAL! Salernitana 0-3 Inter Milan (Alexis) - A really well-worked goal finished off by Alexis for his second goal in as many games! The move was started by the Chilean and he finished it off after a string of quick passes dazzled the hosts' back four who could only watch on as Alexis slots home the league leaders' third. Game over!

77’ GOAL! Salernitana 0-4 Inter Milan (Martinez) - Martinez capitalises on a scrappy bit of play inside the hosts' penalty area to lash home the loose ball and score Inter's fourth.

87’ GOAL! Salernitana 0-5 Inter Milan (Gagliardini) - The substitute slots home from close-range for the visitors' fifth of the night.

KEY STAT

Denzel Dumfries goal was Inter Milan's 100th of 2021, the first time the club has ever scored 100 goals in a calendar year.

