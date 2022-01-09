Inter Milan extended their winning streak in Serie A to eight games, as the Nerazzurri secured a 2-1 win over Lazio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Simone Inzaghi thought his side had taken the lead with just a quarter of an hour gone, as Alexis Sanchez put in Lautaro Martinez with a defence-splitting through ball, and the Argentina international finished well but the goal was disallowed for the finest of offside calls.

The Nerazzurri did strike first in the 29th minute, as Alessandro Bastoni bent a sublime 25-yard effort low into the bottom corner to give his side the lead.

However, Inter were pegged back almost instantly, as their defence was caught napping by a long-ball from an indirect Lazio free-kick, with Ciro Immobile netting his 15th of the season beyond an on-rushing Samir Handanovic.

Inter eventually found their winner with just over 20 minutes remaining, as Milan Skriniar headed in Bastoni’s whipped cross beyond Thomas Strakosha to seal their 10th win in 11 league games.

TALKING POINT - Inter goal ruled out for offside

Inter thought they had taken the lead just after a quarter of an hour at the San Siro, but a brilliant move was eventually chalked off for a marginal offside call by the video assistant referee.

From the still images just before Lautaro made the run in behind the Lazio defence, it is clear that the Argentinian was level with the Biancocelesti back-line, but the call - for want of a better word - was an 'armpit' offside that was extremely close to call, and on another day, it could have gone the other way.

In the end, Inzaghi won't mind too much as his side still managed to get the win, but if the result was different, it may have proved to be more controversial.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Alessandro Bastoni

The 22-year-old was outstanding in this match, scoring a beautiful 25-yard effort to open the scoring, with the ball finding the bottom corner as well as providing a delightful assist for Milan Skriniar's headed goal.

Just like in other matches he has played this season, the wide centre-back ventured forward on numerous occasions, and consistently proved to be a threat from long shots and deliveries into the box.

In addition to his goal contributions, Bastoni made one successful tackle, had a pass success rate of 89%, and made two successful dribbles.

PLAYER RATINGS

Inter Milan: Handanovic 5, Skriniar 7, De Vrij 7, Bastoni 9*, Dumfries 6, Barella 6, Brozovic 7, Gagliardini 6, Perisic 6, Alexis 7, Martinez 6. Subs: Dzeko 6, Correa 6, Vidal 6, Dimarco 6.

Lazio: Strakosha 6, Hysaj 6, Felipe 7, Radu 6, Marusic 6, Milinkovic-Savic 6, Cataldi 7, Basic 6, Pedro 6, Immobile 7, Anderson 6. Subs: Alberto 6, Zaccagni 6, Lazzari 6, Leiva 6.

KEY MOMENTS

16’ - DISALLOWED GOAL FOR INTER! What a pass from Sanchez, and finished superbly by Martinez! The weight of pass from the Chilean is superb from the central midfield area, and it cuts open the Lazio backline. Martinez just has the 'keeper to beat and he slots it to the goalkeeper's right. After a VAR check for offside, it is chalked off!

28’ - WHAT A SAVE! - Strakosha makes a fantastic point-blank save! Dumfries delivers in the ball from the right, and Martinez catches it well on the volley, but the Lazio 'keeper makes a brilliant save!

29’ - GOAL! INTER LEAD! - Alessandro Bastoni receives the ball following a corner just outside the area, and he hits one low and true right into the bottom corner from 25-yards out! What a goal!

35’ - GOAL! - Out of nothing Lazio are level! A long ball over the top for Immobile sees Skriniar and De Vrij scramble as the striker receives the ball before an on-rushing Handanovic and slots it home to put Lazio back on level terms! Poor defending.

67’ - GOAL! - Inter have a free-kick from deep, and the ball finds its way to Bastoni, who advances out wide. The wide centre-back delivers a superb ball into the box, which Skriniar heads home to give Inter back the lead!

KEY STATS

- Ciro Immobile has become the third player able to score at least 15 goals in all of the last six seasons in the Big-5 European leagues, after Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski.

- In 18 appearances in this Serie A season, Milan Skriniar has scored three goals (all headers), as many as those scored in 32 games played in the last season.

